Athenex's Dunkirk plant 'essentially complete,' but manufacturing won't start this year

It's been one delay after another for Athenex's $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, a state-funded project first announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo nearly six years ago.

Construction of the 409,000-square-foot plant is now "essentially complete," though Athenex's plan to start manufacturing there in the fourth quarter is being pushed to next year, said Jeffrey Yordon, chief operating officer of the Buffalo biopharmaceutical company.

"There were some delays in securing state licenses," Yordon said on a conference call with analysts.

"We are now actively going through the licensing process in New York and then with the seven largest states," he said. "It's likely going to be well into 2022 before we can fully take advantage of this new capacity."

The delay is the latest setback for Athenex, which was told by federal regulators in March that a key breast cancer drug that company officials hoped was close to being approved for commercial use instead needs extensive new clinical trials.

The determination by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meant long delays for Athenex in developing what it hoped would soon become a significant revenue source, sending the company's stock plummeting and putting additional strains on its finances.