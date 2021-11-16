Athenex's Dunkirk plant 'essentially complete,' but manufacturing won't start this year

It's been one delay after another for Athenex's $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, a state-funded project first announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo nearly six years ago.
Construction of the 409,000-square-foot plant is now "essentially complete," though Athenex's plan to start manufacturing there in the fourth quarter is being pushed to next year, said Jeffrey Yordon, chief operating officer of the Buffalo biopharmaceutical company.
"There were some delays in securing state licenses," Yordon said on a conference call with analysts.
"We are now actively going through the licensing process in New York and then with the seven largest states," he said. "It's likely going to be well into 2022 before we can fully take advantage of this new capacity."
The delay is the latest setback for Athenex, which was told by federal regulators in March that a key breast cancer drug that company officials hoped was close to being approved for commercial use instead needs extensive new clinical trials.
The determination by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meant long delays for Athenex in developing what it hoped would soon become a significant revenue source, sending the company's stock plummeting and putting additional strains on its finances.
But, Yordon noted, the company has been making progress in Dunkirk on the installation and delivery of equipment for the plant, which will produce drugs for Athenex and other companies. The plant is eventually expected to employ 450 people.
Athenex's third-quarter financial performance also was better than analysts expected. Athenex reported revenues of about $32.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. The company recorded a third-quarter net loss of $36.7 million, or 33 cents a share, an improvement from the year-earlier period and ahead of estimates from Zacks Investment Research.
Empire State Development spokesperson Pamm Lent confirmed that construction of the Dunkirk plant is complete and noted that Athenex must complete operational and performance requirements from the FDA before the company can begin production.
Athenex did not respond to multiple inquiries seeking further comment.
Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in February 2016 that the state would build the plant for Athenex, hoping it would provide momentum in Western New York's efforts to build the region's presence in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. At that time, company officials expected construction of the Dunkirk plant to be complete by the end of 2018.
An entity within Empire State Development owns the Dunkirk facility and its equipment, and Athenex will lease the facility and equipment for $1 per year for the the initial 10-year term and for the same rate if it elects to extend the lease for another decade, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Athenex is responsible for all operating costs and expenses at the Dunkirk plant.
In exchange, Athenex has committed to spending $1.52 billion on operational expenses in the first 10-year lease term and another $1.5 billion if it exercises its option to extend the lease, the report notes.
The agreement with the state also calls for big hiring plans: Athenex must hire 450 employees in Dunkirk within the first five years of operations, including at least 300 within the first 30 months of the plant becoming operational, according to the report.
The plant is not yet operational, but Athenex has several full-time roles in Dunkirk listed on its website. That includes a quality control laboratory technician; visual inspection and finishing operator; incoming quality control inspector; microbiology technician; manufacturing quality assurance group lead; and warehouse associate.
In addition to the manufacturing facility investment, the state spent $25 million to expand and improve the sixth floor of the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, where Athenex would occupy 51,000 square feet under a long-term lease for its North American headquarters.
Athenex has been in its Buffalo office space since October 2015 and is subleasing it for a 10-year term, with an option to extend for an additional decade, the SEC filing said.
Under the agreement with the state, Athenex is obligated to spend $100 million in the Buffalo area during the first 10-year term and another $100 million during the second 10-year term if the company elects to extend the lease.
Athenex also committed to hiring 250 permanent employees in the Buffalo area within the first five years. By the end of last year, Athenex had 192 permanent employees in the Buffalo area. The state could terminate the agreement if the company is unable to hire enough employees or meet its obligations in the deal, the SEC filing said.
