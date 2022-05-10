Athenex, with stock trading near 50 cents, continues slashing costs in turnaround bid

Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. was busy slashing costs in the first quarter, part of a turnaround plan that involves pivoting its focus, trimming its expenses and strengthening its balance sheet.

"We are proud of the progress we have made since announcing our strategic pivot and remain committed to delivering on cutting operating expenses and executing on additional monetization of noncore assets," Athenex CEO Johnson Lau said Tuesday.

Notably, Athenex lowered its first-quarter operating expenses by 34%, compared with the year-ago period. And additional belt-tightening is underway.

That fits in with the pivot Athenex announced about two months ago. That plan includes focusing its research-and-development resources on developing cell therapy programs, cutting jobs and slashing costs to lower operating expenses by more than 50%, while selling off non-core assets.

The goal: Pay down debt and extend its cash runway into next year, helping to ensure a future for a homegrown company born as Kinex nearly two decades ago.

The company has not disclosed how many jobs have been or will be cut in Western New York. Athenex employs about 600 people worldwide, roughly one-third of whom are in Western New York.

In February, it completed the sale of its leasehold interest in a state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant to ImmunityBio for about $40 million, using about $27 million toward debt obligations.

While a turnaround will take time, company officials noted positive developments toward their goals during a conference call with analysts Tuesday morning.

For one, its first-quarter revenues from product sales totaled $29 million, up 42% from $20.4 million a year earlier.

The company attributed the jump to an increase in its Athenex Pharmaceutical Division's specialty product sales – the result of supply chain issues easing, launching a new injectable product that was in short supply in the market and a jump in sales for Covid-related products during the winter surge in cases, said Jeffrey Yordon, Athenex's chief operating officer and president of Athenex Pharmaceutical Division.

As a result, Athenex now expects products sales growth this year to be in the range of 20% to 25%, up from the prior guidance of 15% to 20%.

Athenex, however, still logged a loss in the quarter of $17.4 million, or 16 cents a share, but that was lower than the year-ago loss of $25.1 million.

In addition, Chief Financial Officer Joe Annoni said the company burned through less cash in the first quarter than in previous periods.

As of March 31, Athenex had $51.2 million in cash and short-term investments, down from about $62 million at the end of 2021.

After announcing first-quarter results, the market gave the company a bump: The company's stock was trading at about 50 cents a share at about 12:30 p.m., up 7% from Monday's close. Athenex's share price has plummeted since February 2021, when it was trading above $12 a share until federal regulators dealt the company a major blow by raising questions about a late-stage clinical trial for a key breast cancer drug.

