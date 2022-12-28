Athenex to close Newstead plant, cut 92 jobs

Biopharmaceutical company Athenex is closing its Newstead manufacturing plant on Main Street and laying off all 92 employees as of March 17, according to a notice posted to the New York State Department of Labor's website under the state's WARN Act.

The Buffalo-based company's Athenex Pharma Solutions division did not cite a reason for the closure at 11342 Main other than "economic," and officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. But that plant housed the company's 503B sterile compounding business, which the company announced plans to exit earlier this month.

At the time, a senior Athenex official said it would transition that work and the affected jobs to an external company in the Buffalo area "with which we have a relationship and internally to other departments."

But the closing also comes just four years after the company agreed to spend nearly $2 million to expand the Newstead facility, by adding 8,000 square feet of manufacturing space to the existing 18,500-square-foot building, with hopes of adding another 14,000 square feet later. It obtained tax breaks from Erie County Industrial Development Agency in exchange for pledging to create 235 new jobs within two years on top of the 55 jobs at the time.

As of the end of 2021, Athenex employed nearly 300 in Western New York, including 97 in Buffalo, 116 elsewhere in Erie County and 72 in Dunkirk.

The once high-flying company has been struggling for the past two years after a disappointing ruling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its leading oral chemotherapy drug for breast cancer, Oraxol.

Founded in 2003 as a spinoff from University at Buffalo called Kinex, Athenex has focused primarily on developing anti-cancer treatments based on research from UB. It raised more than $500 million in equity, went public on Nasdaq, partnered with companies in Taiwan and Spain, and acquired four firms in Newstead, Houston, China and Taiwan, while steadily making progress on clinical trials and efforts to obtain regulatory approvals.

It also announced plans for a pair of big production facilities in China, and then unveiled a $1.52 billion proposal for a 320,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on 30 acres in Dunkirk that would be built and owned by the state but leased to Athenex. The state would invest $200 million. At the same time, Athenex would spend another $100 million, along with $25 million from the state, to expand its corporate headquarters at the Conventus Building in Buffalo.

Together, the ambitious plan was expected to create 900 jobs in Chautauqua County and add another 500 in Buffalo, and was touted as a major accomplishment and a sign of the company's potential. Officials expected to have their leading drug ready for commercialization in the first quarter of 2021. Instead, that changed in February 2021, after the FDA recommended a new clinical trial for Oraxol before it would grant approval, citing concerns that had been raised by an independent review and about safety risks from a side effect. The stock plunged from $12.10 to $4.32, and continued a steady decline since then to its current level well under $1.

Since then, the company has backtracked on its plans. The Dunkirk facility was completed, but Athenex agreed in January 2022 to transfer the lease with the state to a California company, ImmunityBio, which would produce Covid-19 vaccines, with Athenex as a minor tenant to produce its 503B products. That deal reaped $38 million for Athenex. ImmunityBio laid off 38 employees in September, citing continued construction needs.

Athenex also announced plans in March to shift its focus from oral therapies to cell therapy programs, while cutting expenses in half and reducing staff. And then Nasdaq warned Athenex that its stock price had fallen below $1 for 30 straight days, and to get the price back up or risk being delisted.

In response, the company raised $30 million from a stock offering in August, and then sold U.S. and European royalties and interests for its precancerous lesions treatment for $85 million and its equity interests in its China subsidiaries for $18 million. Meanwhile, Nasdaq in November allowed the company to remain listed as long as it can get its price above $1 for at least 10 straight days by March 14.