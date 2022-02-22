Athenex hires private-equity veteran as CFO to help key financial turnaround

Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex, which has seen its share price dip under $1 after a series of setbacks, has brought in a private-equity veteran to try to help lead a financial turnaround.
The company on Tuesday announced it has hired Joe Annoni as its chief financial officer. Annoni has been managing director of boutique advisory firm GFW Partners since 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile, which says he is based in Los Angeles.
Before that, he was a founding member of NHA Capital, leading private equity and venture capital investment activities. Athenex said he has more than 20 years of corporate finance experience.
"I am honored to join Athenex's leadership team at such a pivotal time and to lead its finance organization as we refocus the company's efforts to unlock shareholder value," Annoni said in a statement.
At a pivotal time, indeed.
He joins Athenex during a period of significant management upheaval. Simon Pedder on Dec. 31 resigned as Athenex's chief business and strategy officer of proprietary products, though he signed an agreement to provide consulting services to the company, at a rate of $350 per hour, until July 1, according to a regulatory filing.
Annoni is succeeding Randoll Sze, who resigned as the company's chief financial officer and principal financial and accounting officer on Aug. 13. Sze signed a one-year consulting agreement with Athenex that started Sept. 1.
Annoni will play a key role in trying to fortify the financial position of Athenex.
In the third quarter – the most recent available quarter of financial results – Athenex lost about $36 million, a slight improvement from the year-earlier period.
What really sent the company's share price downward was when federal regulators almost a year ago informed Athenex that a key breast cancer drug that company officials hoped was close to being approved for commercial use instead needed extensive new clinical trials. Athenex's stock price quickly plunged from more than $12 a share to just above $4 – it has gradually declined ever since, closing at just 79 cents on Monday.
In a boost to its finances, Athenex last week completed the $40 million sale of its leasehold interest on a Dunkirk drug manufacturing plant that the state had built for the company at a cost of $200 million. Athenex said it was using the $40 million to pay debt and for other corporate purposes.
While it won't fill the Dunkirk plant as originally planned, Athenex will get some contract manufacturing space in the facility under an agreement with California biotech firm ImmunityBio, which has assumed the lease.
Athenex still has a sizable footprint in Western New York, with a compounding facility in Clarence and its headquarters in the sixth floor of the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. It has about 200 employees in the area.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.