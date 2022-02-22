Athenex hires private-equity veteran as CFO to help key financial turnaround

Annoni will play a key role in trying to fortify the financial position of Athenex.

In the third quarter – the most recent available quarter of financial results – Athenex lost about $36 million, a slight improvement from the year-earlier period.

What really sent the company's share price downward was when federal regulators almost a year ago informed Athenex that a key breast cancer drug that company officials hoped was close to being approved for commercial use instead needed extensive new clinical trials. Athenex's stock price quickly plunged from more than $12 a share to just above $4 – it has gradually declined ever since, closing at just 79 cents on Monday.

In a boost to its finances, Athenex last week completed the $40 million sale of its leasehold interest on a Dunkirk drug manufacturing plant that the state had built for the company at a cost of $200 million. Athenex said it was using the $40 million to pay debt and for other corporate purposes.

What to know as California biotech firm assumes lease of state's $200 million Dunkirk plant California-based ImmunityBio on Tuesday announced it has completed its acquisition of the lease on the state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant that was built for Athenex. Here's what you should know in the months ahead.

While it won't fill the Dunkirk plant as originally planned, Athenex will get some contract manufacturing space in the facility under an agreement with California biotech firm ImmunityBio, which has assumed the lease.

Athenex still has a sizable footprint in Western New York, with a compounding facility in Clarence and its headquarters in the sixth floor of the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. It has about 200 employees in the area.

