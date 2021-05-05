Athenex buys Houston immunotherapy company for $185 million

That move by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will significantly extend the review process for the drug, which was in advanced clinical trials and would be used to treat metastatic breast cancer. The FDA also raised questions about its safety and proper dosage levels.

Athenex executives viewed the drug, oral paclitaxel plus encequidar, as one of its most advanced candidates to receive approval for commercial use. The company estimated that its potential market could include upward of 70,000 patients, or roughly 40% of all U.S. patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

The Kuur acquisition is a move to broaden Athenex’s stable of drugs under development, most of which are in earlier stages of development. The company also has broadened its business to include the production of more than three dozen products – an initiative that grew by more than 50% in the fourth quarter to nearly $22 million in quarterly sales.

The deal gave a boost to Athenex's battered stock, which had been trading above $12 before the FDA ruling sent it tumbling to $3.71 on Tuesday, before the acquisition was announced. Athenex shares jumped 52%, or $1.94, to $5.65 in early trading on Wednesday.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.