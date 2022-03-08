At Niagara Falls nursing home, troops are 'doing things we never thought the National Guard would do'

He and Lance Cpl. Wayne Bayle, a 20-year-old Queens resident who is in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and part of the New York Naval Militia, are working 40 hours a week, mostly doing janitorial work and laundry but occasionally answering phones in the front office and performing visitor screenings.

Roughly three-quarters of the National Guard troops statewide are helping with tasks like janitorial and administrative work. About a quarter are doing patient care.

He and Bayle had never met before but can relate to each other's situation. Whereas Badendyck started the pandemic on a mission near Bayle's home in New York City, now Bayle is stationed in Badendyck's hometown.

While Badendyck went to New York City with a group from his unit, Bayle doesn't know many people here. He's one of 387 members of the New York Naval Militia who have taken part in Covid missions at one time or another over the course of the pandemic.

Being seven hours from home isn't easy, Bayle said. New York City doesn't get nearly this much snow, he said, and everything downstate is right around the corner.

"It's pretty lonely up here," he said.