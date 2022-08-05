At Moog, a homegrown company takes off

In just one building on Moog Inc.'s sprawling Elma campus, employees are making parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, ensuring the planes will fly with military precision.

Aircraft components are a big piece of the picture at Moog, but far from the only piece.

The motion control equipment maker's parts helped deliver the Perseverance rover to Mars last year, and the company produces technology for weapons systems and medical equipment, among other applications.

Moog takes a long-range view of whatever business projects it embraces, said John Scannell, the chairman and CEO.

"We play for the very, very long term," he said. "When we take on a new program, a new military or commercial aircraft program, the way I describe it to investors is, it's not my retirement fund, it's my children's retirement fund, and they're only just starting their working careers. That's how far out we think when we think about investments that we're making."

With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of.

With its reliance on engineering and skilled technical jobs, Moog is a magnet for luring the type of talent to the region that local development officials say is essential to power the regional economy's growth.

And Moog executives have big plans.

The publicly traded company is aiming for $3 billion in revenues in its current fiscal year, which ends around early October. And Moog shows no signs of slowing down, in jobs, investment or acquisitions:

• State officials recently hailed a $25 million investment by Moog in its operations. That followed a $44 million investment Moog had recently completed for a project supporting its aircraft business.

• Moog is the region's largest manufacturer, with about 4,000 jobs, and one of the area's largest private employers. Its presence extends far beyond Western New York. Worldwide, Moog has a total of about 13,300 employees, at 25 locations.

• Acquisitions have fueled its growth. Earlier this year, Moog bought an Irish-based engineering and aerospace business. And in late 2020, the company bought Texas-based Genesys Aerosystems Group for $78 million.

• Moog continues to branch out into new product areas, working with Doosan Bobcat to design and build an all-electric compact track loader.

• Moog has had stable corporate leadership, with only two different CEOs since 1988. Scannell was named to the CEO's role at the end of 2011, and later added the duties of chairman. He succeeded Robert Brady, who was the CEO for over two decades, guiding Moog through a remarkable turnaround. By the time Scannell became CEO, he had spent 21 years with Moog in Europe and the United States.

Local support

Having Moog based in the region benefits the manufacturing sector in a number of ways, advocates say.

"We're very fortunate to have a Moog in Western New York and their dedication to Western New York," said Peter Ahrens, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance. "I'm sure they've been approached a million times to go down South or move their plants other places, but they've got that dedication to the Western New York region."

Moog helped launch Buffalo Manufacturing Works, a center at the Northland complex that promotes innovation, and is involved in other initiatives that support manufacturing. Moog was among the businesses recently backing a "boot camp" to train new tech workers at the Tech Academy in Seneca One tower.

Numerous area businesses benefit from Moog being here, by acting as suppliers to the Elma-based company, said Ben Rand, president of Insyte Consulting, which works with manufacturers.

The Buffalo Niagara region's manufacturing job count has hovered around 52,000 in recent years, although the average dipped somewhat during the pandemic. Large employers like Moog consistently bolster those numbers.

Scott Pallotta, chairman of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership's Manufacturing Council, said Moog's presence also helps with the issue of bringing new people into the manufacturing pipeline.

"We don’t see this crisis ending anytime soon, but leading companies like Moog help get the message out to the community that a career in manufacturing is a great way to earn a living," said Pallotta, also the CEO of Zehnder Rittling. "Manufacturing has a long history and important history in Western New York and Moog has taken a leadership role in the next phase of that story."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wide-ranging operations

A hallmark of Moog is its diversified business lines.

Where some other big manufacturers make variations of one type of product – such as tires or engines – Moog has multiple business segments: aircraft controls, space and defense controls, and industrial systems.

Some investors look at Moog and see a conglomerate, Scannell said. He doesn't.

"The view we have is no, we use the same technology – motion control, fluid control – whether it's space, medical, industrial, aircraft, it's all the same underlying motion technology."

That diversification helps Moog withstand a drop-off in any one business area. When the commercial aircraft industry took a hit during the pandemic – slowing the need for more aircraft parts – some other Moog segments, like defense, remained strong.

"Because we have this diversified end market, we tend to ride our way through storms," Scannell said. "And we're very focused on building technology and capability and investing for the very, very long term."

Innovation tradition

When William C. Moog Jr. founded Moog in 1951, he gave the company local roots that run deep 71 years later. The business has expanded far beyond what he probably ever imagined, but the company's tradition of innovation continues.

"We're constantly looking for opportunities to grow the business and take the technologies that we have and expand them into new growth markets," Scannell said.

One of those potential new markets is electric-powered construction vehicles.

"It's early stages," Scannell said. "We've got small amounts of sales. But we think it's got enormous potential and we're working with very large customers – Bobcat, we've talked about, other big (original equipment manufacturers), multibillion-dollar companies."

While the construction vehicles represent something new, the product line draws on Moog's expertise in systems integration and high-tech components.

"You have that systems integration capability that very few players have," Scannell said.

Growing to such a large level also exposes Moog to challenges that many other businesses don't face.

Moog's operations in Shanghai had to shut down for six weeks, under China's strict policy for combating Covid-19.

Moog has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a former employee stole trade secrets involving unmanned helicopter aviation and took them to a new startup. The startup, Skyryse, has called the lawsuit "fully without merit."

Last fall, Moog was the target of protests over a planned federal government mandate that employees of federal contractors get vaccinated. The vaccine requirement has not been imposed, amid court challenges by several states.

Hiring and automation

Manufacturers everywhere say they are struggling to find qualified people to fill jobs. Moog is no exception.

"We have a little bit of an advantage because it's got a good reputation as a good place to work," Jennings said. "We don't have as much trouble as others. In fact, we tend to pluck people from other companies. But we still have our challenges. We're still short of people that we need: qualified machinists, good, hardworking people who want to build precision aircraft components."

Some of the qualities that Moog looks for in new hires is attention to detail, and a commitment to the work, Jennings said. "If we have to get the job done, we have to be flexible. And we want people who can be flexible."

Ahrens said Moog's job opportunities help stem the "brain drain" the region was long known for. "If anything, people are moving to Buffalo to work for Moog because of the quality of their company and the many diverse areas they are in," he said.

Moog is constantly looking at ways to improve its level of automation, Scannell said.

"Part of that is, we have very skilled people, but it's hard to keep recruiting those types of people," he said. "There's just not many young people coming out of school that want to go into that type of opportunity, even though they're really good jobs."

With increased automation comes improved processes, Scannell said. "But that just changes the job – it means that instead of the person holding the part, now they're programming the system."