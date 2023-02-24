During the Covid-19 pandemic, University at Buffalo resident doctors and fellows worked up to 80 hours a week on the frontlines at hospitals across Western New York.

While they didn't receive hazard pay, medical residents and fellows were deemed eligible last year for up to $3,000 in health care worker bonuses from the state – part of a larger statewide strategy to recruit and retain frontline staff.

But until recently, a technical issue left those UB residents and fellows wondering for several months if they'd ever get the bonus payments.

Now, at long last, the first payments should soon be on the way.

UB on Friday announced that it has found a solution, and its Graduate Medical Education office at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is submitting an application to the state, which it has "confirmed will result in our trainees receiving the health care bonuses they so richly deserve."

The issue revolved around University Medical Resident Services and University Dental Resident Services – the UB entities that employ the residents and fellows – not initially being considered eligible employers under the state legislation, according to internal emails from UB's Office of Graduate Medical Education that were reviewed by The Buffalo News. While UB technically employs the residents and fellows, the physicians-in-training actually work at several hospitals across Western New York.

That meant UB had to secure an approved pathway to submit bonus claims, illustrating how the process to apply for the state bonuses could get complex even for job titles that were deemed eligible.

To do so, UB said Friday, it took a "collaborative effort" that included Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the state Health Department, the SUNY system, leadership at UB and the Jacobs School as well as the school's hospital partners.

Residents and fellows were informed via a Jan. 20 email from Dr. Gregory Cherr, senior associate dean of UB's Graduate Medical Education, that Hochul's team had told the school they would soon be able to submit for the bonuses on behalf of eligible residents and fellows.

That news was confirmed by UB's statement Friday.

"The University at Buffalo is extraordinarily proud of its frontline workers who daily and hourly went above and beyond the call of duty during our community's worst Covid-19 outbreaks," the Jacobs School said in a statement.

For UB resident doctors and fellows, the delay in the bonus payments created an additional layer of frustration but was not the impetus for their ongoing union campaign.

The resident doctors and fellows filed a petition on Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists, which has more than 5,000 members. About 810 interns (first-year residents), residents and fellows are employed by University Medical Resident Services, though they work at hospitals across Western New York.

Those hospitals include Buffalo General Medical Center; Oishei Children's Hospital; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; the Buffalo VA Medical Center; Erie County Medical Center; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Catholic Health's hospitals.

That unionization effort among UB residents and fellows began about a year ago, when they received their contract and salaries for the upcoming academic year. Key issues for the union campaign revolve around boosting pay, improving working conditions and bolstering patient care, fitting into a larger trend across the country where resident doctors and fellows have decided to organize and gain a seat at the table.

Resident doctors at UB make anywhere from $57,492 for the first postgraduate year to $65,067 for the seventh postgraduate year. While a postgraduate starting salary at UB of $57,492 would be more than $27 an hour based on a 40-hour work week, that essentially drops to $13.82 an hour if the resident works 80 hours in a week.

In a statement Wednesday, UB said the salaries do not reflect the benefit packages, noting that the school fully pays health benefits for residents and fellows, who also do not have payroll deductions for cost-sharing. The school further said residents and fellows will get a 3% pay bump on July 1.

While the union effort plays out, the delay in UB residents and fellows getting the health care bonuses speaks to the complicated process to obtain the bonuses that some employers were concerned about when details were announced last year.