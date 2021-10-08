At green construction equipment maker, new leaders move on from fossil fuel

Fast forward to 2021, and Finch sees the potential to hire people at Viridi Parente from the low-income neighborhood where the plant sits.

"Part of our recognition is that people who work here are going to need wraparound services," Finch said. That might include help with getting a GED, housing assistance, child care or getting a bank account, he said.

“In many cases, other companies find these as limitations: ‘You can’t get to work? Then, sorry, you can’t work here,’ " Finch said. "But we’re going to try find ways to enable people who might be otherwise high-risk employees, to enable them to be good solid workers and citizens, and grow and develop."

Viridi Parente is partnering with a number of community organizations to help with its hiring plans.

"In order to revitalize your neighborhood, it starts with business, with manufacturing, and everyone should really focus on how we solve for that," Elsenbeck said. "Giving people opportunity and hope is just a tremendous aspect of what we’re all trying to do here."

Looking ahead

The $20 million investment by Golisano's firm in 2019 was among $29 million Viridi Parente raised during that funding round. Golisano took a seat on the company's board.