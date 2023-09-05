At the age of 90, Franklin J. Sciortino has wrapped up a 58-year career with the U.S. Small Business Administration – spending more than 30 of those years heading the Buffalo office.

The agency announced Sciortino has retired.

Sciortino joined the federal agency in 1965, and 10 years later, the Buffalo native was promoted to Buffalo branch manager. Since 1990, he has served as district director of the SBA's Buffalo office. The Buffalo district's territory encompasses 14 upstate counties.

His retirement officially took effect last Friday.

"Often referred to as the 'dean of small business,' he has helped local small businesses thrive for the past 58 years," the SBA noted in a message on social media.

Sciortino spent his career supporting small businesses, and he built connections with banks to participate in SBA lending programs over the years.

More than 25 years ago, he established "Straight Talk," the Buffalo District’s flagship program. "Straight Talk" is an annual one-day program promoting entrepreneurship and networking.

“I honestly believe helping small business and driving equity is in his DNA,” said Victoria Reynolds, the Buffalo district office's deputy director.

Sciortino also hosted visits to Buffalo by different SBA administrators through the decades.