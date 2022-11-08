Astronics under pressure from its lenders as losses swell

Astronics Corp. is feeling some pressure from its lenders as its losses swell.

Astronics said Tuesday in a preliminary report that its third-quarter loss is expected to roughly double to $15 million, from a loss of $7.2 million a year ago. Astronics blamed the bigger loss on $4 million in legal and "customer accommodation" expenses, along with rising labor and material costs.

The East Aurora aircraft lighting and power supply maker also is trying to hammer out a new lending agreement with its banks, but hasn't been able to do so yet.

In the interim, the banks have cut Astronics' credit availability by $10 million to $170 million and given it a waiver on its minimum liquidity requirements under its existing agreement, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The reduced borrowing capacity was part of a three-month extension of the lending agreement that was worked out in August, extending the credit arrangement until August 2023 and raising its interest rate by a full percentage point.

The banks also imposed minimum liquidity requirements on the company. In return for the waiver, Astronics has to have $15 million in liquidity by Nov. 22 and at least $35 million by the end of November and every month after that. The terms of Astronics' existing agreement with its banks reduced the amount of leverage the company can carry beginning in the third quarter.

Because of the "significant effort and attention" the company is paying to the negotiations with its banks, led by HSBC Bank, Astronics said it would be late filing its third-quarter earnings report, although it expects to file it by Nov. 15.

Astronics said its revenues rose 18% during the third quarter to $131 million, which was below its earlier forecast due to supply chain issues and rescheduled programs from its customers. Astronics executives have said the company needs about $160 million in sales to break even.

Astronics shares fell by more than 2% as trading opened on Tuesday morning.