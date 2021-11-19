As workers return to offices, hybrid schedules take root

Phillips Lytle will eventually implement flexible work arrangements centered on a "routine office presence." Employees in eligible roles who want that type of schedule will identify which days of the week they will be in the office and which days they won't, so that their teammates are in the loop.

The firm will implement that plan "as soon as safety allows" based on pandemic data, but has not set a start date for it, Hogan said. He believes the plan will help the firm recruit talent and create a good work-life balance for employees.

Hogan feels the firm will be in a good spot when the time comes, given that the vast majority of Phillips Lytle's employees are already back in the office at least part of the week. "We don't have to tie it to a back-to-work date," he said. "We're already back."

KeyBank

KeyBank will launch its back-to-office plan for non-branch workers starting in January. Its branch employees have kept working at branches throughout the pandemic.

Under Key’s plan, half of Key employees across its territories will be in the office four to five days a week, 30% will be in the office three days or less and 20% will be fully remote. It depends on the category of the job, and where those employees perform their duties.