The renovation of the Canalside Metro Rail station on Lower Main Street is almost complete – just in time for new track bed and rail replacement work to begin up the street.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority expects to wrap up work on the train station at Main and Scott streets in mid-July, said Debra Chernoff, manager of planning for Buffalo Place, which has been coordinating between NFTA and downtown businesses. That's after workers finish the last of the masonry, roof work and wind protection installation that is needed, she added.

But she said the public agency that runs Metro Rail plans to start its next project almost immediately afterward in August, with track work on the west side of Main at Mohawk Street. Tentative plans call for the contractor, Oakgrove Construction, to start there and work south to Eagle Street and the nearby pedestrian bridge.

Precise construction schedules are still being determined, Chernoff said, based in part on delivery of the rail itself, which can take 16 weeks. But at some point, work will shift to the east side of Main and the portion of Court Street that crosses over. Then the final phase from Eagle south to Church Street will occur in 2024.

Chernoff said that project is limited to the track bed itself and installing new rails, so the storefronts and sidewalks won't be affected, although pedestrians will have to cross at corners. But she said it will require a lot of single-tracking during the course of the work, which will inevitably lead to train service delays.

In the same area, the Cars Sharing Main Street project to convert the remaining portion of Main back from the pedestrian mall to two-way car traffic is moving ahead for the section from Mohawk to Exchange Street. City officials are negotiating with DiDonato Engineers for design work and getting final state and federal approvals in place.