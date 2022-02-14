As WNY hospital capacity improves, what's going on with elective surgeries?

"There's an expression: It's hard to save the drowning man next to you when you're drowning," Quatroche said. "We're gonna have to be floating so that we can help save others and improve others’ health."

Latest ban on elective surgeries singles out Erie County hospitals Unlike in March, the state directive does not apply to ambulatory surgery centers or hospitals outside Erie County.

ECMC isn't alone. Catholic Health and Kaleida also logged big losses in 2020 – which could be at least partially due to the sustained effect of elective surgery bans here.

"It’s a multimillion-dollar problem, that's for sure, and it could have been much worse," said Michael Hughes, Kaleida's chief administrative officer.

Capacity and staffing

By the numbers at least, hospital capacity in the five-county Western New York region hasn't looked this good since early October.

As of Thursday, 18% of staffed hospital beds and 16% of intensive care unit beds were available in the region, based on a seven-day average of state data.

"As far as physical capacity, staff capacity, outside of Mercy, we are in a much better position than we've been really in the better part of three to four months," said Boryszak, of Catholic Health.