As WNY hospital capacity improves, what's going on with elective surgeries?

More hospitals across Western New York are getting out from under state-imposed restrictions on elective surgeries as the Covid-19 wave recedes and the bed capacity crunch eases.
It's a welcome development for patients – some of whom may have been waiting weeks or months for a procedure that was dubbed nonessential and pushed to the backburner as hospitals filled up and had to squeeze in higher-priority surgeries.
And those kinds of delays can be risky if a patient's condition worsens, potentially complicating the steps that need to be taken to remedy it.
"Something that may have been elective a month ago might not be elective anymore," said Martin Boryszak, senior vice president of acute care at Catholic Health System.
Getting more electives scheduled also is a step in the right direction for hospitals.
Those operations are a major source of revenue and a huge moneymaker for hospitals. The on-again, off-again restrictions on those surgeries have helped plunge hospitals into a pandemic-induced financial hole.
Hospitals still are reviewing surgical schedules for efficiency, since the staffing crunch still is an issue. But recent changes from the state Health Department gave them flexibility, allowing even the most capacity-strained facilities to restart elective procedures at hospital-owned ambulatory surgery centers and resume in-hospital outpatient elective procedures that don't require an overnight stay.
Previous guidelines, which since early December targeted hospitals with few available beds, stopped hospitals with limited capacity from doing inpatient and outpatient elective procedures in the hospital and, in some cases, at their ambulatory surgery centers.
As of Feb. 3 – the most recent publicly available list from the state – 23 hospitals, including five in Western New York, were prohibited from doing inpatient elective procedures. Just two weeks earlier, 32 hospitals were subject to the order, including 10 in Western New York.
Health Department spokesperson Erin Silk said the updated list of affected hospitals will be posted online Monday after the facilities have been contacted.
Only a couple of local hospitals likely will be on it.
None of Kaleida Health's hospitals are prohibited from doing electives, and Buffalo General Medical Center has been off the state list since late January.
Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo is the only one of Catholic Health's hospitals still under the inpatient elective surgery ban, Boryszak said.
"Even at Mercy, I think we're doing our best to open up some more beds there to make sure that we have the staff to do so," he said. "But we're headed in the right direction collectively as a system."
ECMC remains on the list but is evaluating electives that don't tie up a bed on a case-by-case basis.
The hospital hasn't done inpatient elective surgeries since September, long before Hochul's order just after Thanksgiving, because of its capacity constraints.
"With the numbers going down, we're advocating for us to be able to kind of manage the ebbs and flows of our inpatient beds to be able to do all elective inpatient surgeries," said Thomas Quatroche Jr., ECMC's president and CEO. "It's taken a severe financial toll on our organization since the beginning of the pandemic."
The financial hit is big
ECMC estimates it has lost $62 million in revenue over the last two years due to occasional pauses in electives.
That has a direct effect on the bottom line, too, especially as payroll expenses have jumped.
Following a more than $80 million loss in 2020, which would have been even larger if not for a nearly $63 million payment from the federal Provider Relief Fund, Quatroche said ECMC expects a loss of roughly $30 million in 2021.
And this year, ECMC has budgeted for a loss of around $15 million as it fights back to the breakeven point, he said.
"There's an expression: It's hard to save the drowning man next to you when you're drowning," Quatroche said. "We're gonna have to be floating so that we can help save others and improve others’ health."
Unlike in March, the state directive does not apply to ambulatory surgery centers or hospitals outside Erie County.
ECMC isn't alone. Catholic Health and Kaleida also logged big losses in 2020 – which could be at least partially due to the sustained effect of elective surgery bans here.
"It’s a multimillion-dollar problem, that's for sure, and it could have been much worse," said Michael Hughes, Kaleida's chief administrative officer.
Capacity and staffing
By the numbers at least, hospital capacity in the five-county Western New York region hasn't looked this good since early October.
As of Thursday, 18% of staffed hospital beds and 16% of intensive care unit beds were available in the region, based on a seven-day average of state data.
"As far as physical capacity, staff capacity, outside of Mercy, we are in a much better position than we've been really in the better part of three to four months," said Boryszak, of Catholic Health.
Covid hospitalizations in the region fell to 359 on Thursday, down from 461 a week ago and 554 two weeks ago. Of those 359, nearly half were admitted to the hospital for a non-Covid reason but happened to also test positive, mirroring the statewide percentage.
Even as cases drop and available beds increase, major staffing challenges remain. So while more hospitals have the greenlight on elective surgeries, many still regularly review surgical schedules and prioritize procedures that need to be done most immediately.
"The basic tenant that we are living under right now is cancer, life, limb and emergency, and those are the cases that are being prioritized," Dr. Jeffrey Visco, site medical director of surgical services at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, said in a video posted to Kaleida's website this week.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.