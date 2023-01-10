As union criticizes blizzard staffing plan, Buffalo VA says 'there is no shortage of nurses' at its hospital

Mike Buehlmann, a registered nurse at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, arrived at work at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 23 – just in time for a historic blizzard that meant he couldn't go home.

He said he ended up working for 66 hours, not leaving until early Monday morning. At one point, he didn't sleep for 23 hours.

Another nurse he worked alongside that weekend was there 72 hours.

"It was something you never forget, and it was not a fun time," he said.

Buehlmann and several other nurses, represented by National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United, spoke to reporters Tuesday, across the street from the hulking medical center where they work.

There, they blasted what they said was the administration's failure to prepare for the deadly holiday storm with a proper staffing plan, noting it's emblematic of a larger, and ongoing, problem: VA administrators who are not listening to their concerns about a chronic worker crunch.

The VA Western New York Healthcare System, in a statement, said there is no shortage of nurses.

"VA nurses have served on the front lines of veteran care, ensuring that each patient receives the quality health care and services they have earned and deserve," the system said in a statement. "They continue to work tirelessly providing the compassionate care VA nurses are known for. We could not be more proud of our nurses’ individual and collective contributions and sacrifices. While there is no shortage of nurses currently at our facility, we will continue to vigorously pursue multiple avenues to recruit and retain our nursing workforce."

The nurses gathered Tuesday said they have attempted to work with administrators to help recruit and retain staff, but management has consistently not engaged in those talks.

"These are ongoing issues that we have consistently tried to talk to management about, but it's just like falling on deaf ears," said Edith Nesbitt, a registered nurse and associate director of the union, which represents more than 400 nurses at the Buffalo VA Medical Center.

Union officials said Tuesday they planned to file unfair labor practice charges with the Federal Labor Relations Authority, including refusal to bargain in good faith, direct dealing with employees and implementing policy changes without bargaining first.

After the news conference, the nurses returned the medical center, where they held a nurses' forum that, they said, administrators were invited to attend. The VA healthcare system, which includes the Buffalo medical center, confirmed it provided space to the nurses for the forum but said media would not be able to attend.

This is just the union's latest public action.

The union held a protest Aug. 2 to highlight their patient safety and staffing concerns. Among their requests: more flexibility in nurse scheduling, noting that some nurses there would work 20 hours straight.

In a statement last month, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins' office said that under the current law, the VA can broadly regulate hours and conditions of employment for registered nurses, physicians, dentists and physician assistants. A bill cosponsored by the Buffalo Democrat seeks to expand the collective bargaining rights for health care professionals at the VA.

An Office of Inspector General report on VA occupational staffing shortages released in July found the Buffalo VA Medical Center had 11 clinical occupation titles with shortages and six nonclinical titles with shortages. Practical nurse and nursing assistant were among the clinical occupational titles listed.

Nicole White, a registered nurse in the float team at Buffalo VA Medical Center and a union leader, fights back against the phrase "nursing shortage." She notes it's more of a redistribution of nurses, with a shortage of nurses willing to work at the bedside as staffing conditions have deteriorated.

"I'm asking you not to buy the narrative that there is a nursing staffing shortage," White said. "There is a crisis, but it's not what you think. There are plenty of nurses out there. They're just not willing to come to the bedside."

And for Buehlmann, the nurse who was on site at the medical center for 66 hours during the blizzard, the staffing situation is as bad as he's seen it during his 13 years at the VA.

"What I see today, and the last year or two, you would have never seen when I started back in 2010," he said. "Today's staffing is worse."