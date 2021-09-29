As strike looms at Mercy Hospital, the stakes are high

“If you’re just a little apart, you’re not going to bring in temporary workers and pay through the nose,” Gordon said. “It gives you some idea of how far apart they are if they do this. When the people are close, they look at each other and say, ‘Hey, let’s work something out here.’ ”

For workers

While Catholic Health faces cost pressures connected to the strike, so do the unionized workers.

A strike would put on the street about 2,000 nurses and other staff members at Mercy represented by CWA. They would not be eligible to collect state unemployment benefits or CWA strike benefits until the 15th day of a walkout, according to the union.

CWA's strike benefits are $300 a week starting after day 15 of a strike, and $400 a week after day 29 of a strike, the union said.

"I'm sure, for a nurse, it's got to be super tough to make that decision," said Joëlle J. Leclaire, associate professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State. "Those are probably the main breadwinner, if not the only breadwinner in their families. The decision to go on strike is certainly not taken lightly from anyone's perspective."