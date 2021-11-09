As stadium talks focus on Orchard Park, some question: 'Why not downtown?'

He also cautioned not to surround the new facility with "a sea of parking," but to keep surface lots five to 10 minutes away on foot so that patrons would pass new businesses along the way.

"If you are looking to generate some spinoff development, the way to cause that not to happen is to create surface parking that becomes sort of a moat around the building," he said.

But Jemal said the costs of a downtown stadium are too high, not only for new parking ramps and infrastructure, but also the displacement of 700 residents and businesses, which will "open up Pandora's box and it will take forever."

He also cited the study the Pegulas commissioned to examine the pros and cons of the two locations, and noted that the public doesn't own the team. He suggested that the downtown approach is more complicated and uncertain.

"I believe what I heard today was a lot of different things, a lot of hoops to jump through," he said. "I don’t think it’s going to be a simple process."

Ultimately, the influential Washington developer said the community should respect the Pegulas' conclusions and wishes.

"I’m a gambler, but I wouldn’t gamble on anything as sacred as the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo," Jemal said. "I think as a city, we need to support the Pegulas and their decision. And they’ve been playing so long in Orchard Park, and if it works well in Orchard Park, let that be."

