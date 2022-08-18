As Sodexo's WNY presence grows, so does its sports, events hospitality business

Sodexo Live! looks to expand venue presence, as Cheektowaga office becomes biggest in U.S.

During the height of the pandemic, when the sports hospitality market grinded to a halt, Sodexo doubled down on the event food and beverage sector.

The company rebranded its sports and leisure business into Sodexo Live! in September 2021, about four years after purchasing large hospitality provider Centerplate. Even with the company’s hospitality business down 90% about a year after the pandemic hit, Sodexo Live! was still hiring.

It was enough to convince Matthew Wagner to leave his position at competitor Delaware North during the pandemic in 2020 to lead Sodexo Live! as senior vice president of business development for North America.

“What was intriguing for me was that Sodexo, during the height of the pandemic – when most people were purging resources and laying off people because of the times – was looking to hire and had a growth strategic mindset,” said Wagner, an East Aurora resident who started his career in financial services.

The Buffalo Niagara region is where Sodexo has significantly grown. Buried in the back of an office park on Airborne Parkway in Cheektowaga is where the company has its largest North American presence.

Sodexo, a Fortune 100 company headquartered in Paris, had more than $22 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year. It employs nearly 1,000 people in the Buffalo Niagara region, including 450 full-time workers in technology, accounting and financing and administration at the office neighboring the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The company’s headquarters in North America is outside the Washington, D.C.-area, but it is a fraction of the size of the office in Cheektowaga.

Founded in 1966, Sodexo is a family-controlled business with founder Pierre Bellon’s daughter Sophie now running the company as the global CEO and his other daughter Nathalie taking the reins as the global CEO for Sodexo Live!

About 60 to 65%, or $12 billion, of the company’s revenue in the last fiscal year came from North America, which is its biggest growth market. Sodexo Live! represents more than $1 billion of that and is now in 250 venues across North America.

Other parts of the hospitality business for Sodexo at universities, K-12 schools and in corporate services remained strong during the pandemic, helping lesson the blow to Sodexo Live!, Wagner said.

“Any growth aspirations that we had went out the window because of the global situation,” he said. “But without a doubt, our business has come back in a big way. People want to get out and be part of live entertainment and interact again.”

Sodexo Live! also services convention and conference centers, airport lounges, cultural destinations and global events, like Super Bowls, WrestleMania, Formula One races and the Rugby World Cup. The company will also be doing a lot of the athlete feeding for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The company has a longstanding relationship with M&T Bank, which goes back more than five decades. It is also the food service provider at the University at Buffalo, Seneca One Tower, Rich Products and Holiday Valley. Wagner sees growth opportunities with Buffalo sports teams, Canalside, Outer Harbor and in Niagara Falls.

Concessions up for grabs at new Bills stadium

Delaware North has partnered with the Bills on their concessions services since 1992, but the team has made it clear that there will be a competitive process to select the food and beverage provider for the new stadium, slated to open by the 2026 season.

While Delaware North plans to submit a proposal, and “very much hopes to continue” their partnership with the Bills, according to a company spokesperson, the team’s desire to get a taste for the landscape out there should have sports and events hospitality providers licking their chops.

Sodexo Live! is one of the companies already saying that it plans to bid for concessions at the new Bills stadium, to be built across the street from the current one on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

Delaware North has also been a concessions partner of the Sabres since the team’s first year as a franchise in 1970.

Sodexo Live! has run concessions for 15 Super Bowls and is in a number of stadiums throughout North America, including Tim Hortons Field in Southern Ontario, where the Heritage Classic between the Sabres and Maple Leafs was played this year.

It also is likely that Legends, which is already working with the Bills on marketing and data analytics for the new stadium, and other large hospitality players like Aramark, will bid on the new stadium concessions.

