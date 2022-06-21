As office work goes hybrid, firms ask how much space they really need

Just before the pandemic, Clevermethod had settled into its dream offices.

But after two years of remote work, those dream offices don't seem so dreamy. It's giving up its unique offices along the Buffalo River with roll-up doors and even a kayak launch out back. Now the marketing agency is trying to find someone to sublease the space it once coveted for a workforce that remains remote.

"It came to the point where, 'OK this is the future,' " said Doug Kasperek, Clevermethod's president. "It was a heartbreaking decision. We put a lot of sweat and time and money into it. And we weren’t there very long to enjoy it."

Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need. Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

The tenants are reacting in all kinds of ways. Some are taking a wait-and-see approach before making any long-term decisions. Others are downsizing the amount of space they use, or signing short-term renewals. Still others, like Clevermethod, are exiting their office space, at least for now. Amid all that, some employers are scouting for office space to move into, or taking advantage of better-quality space that's come available for sublease.

The subleasing solution

A prominent example of this question about the future of office space needs is along the Niagara Thruway: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York’s building, on West Genesee Street.

The gleaming complex was built at a cost of $110 million by Duke Realty, and opened in 2007. It’s now owned by Orion Office REIT, based in Arizona. Highmark’s lease runs through July 2024.

Highmark leases the entire 430,000-square-foot building and has subleased some of that space in prior years, said Kyle Rogers, a Highmark spokesman.

Right now, about 10% of its space is subleased to tenants such as Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Amerigroup and, soon, the Buffalo Center for Health Equity. That has allowed Highmark to save some on rent costs, and it anticipates it may sublease more space down the road.

“I think it’s safe to say we anticipate there will be additional space for us to do that,” Rogers said. “It’s just too early to tell how much and where that would be.”

A pivotal question is, how much will Highmark employees use the office space? In mid-May, Highmark started allowing all employees to return to their pre-pandemic workspaces in the office if they desired, Rogers said.

Highmark has nearly 1,400 employees in its eight-county service area that would call the Buffalo building, at least before the pandemic, their home base. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, more than 90% of those employees transitioned to work from home, Rogers said. Highmark, he said, found employees exceeded expectations and, when surveyed, workers reported higher job satisfaction and production.

Allowing employees back to the office is the next step in a work-from-anywhere program the insurer launched in summer 2021. In that, employees could designate one of three options: work off site fully, on-site fully or in a flex role, meaning two days or less in the office.

And while Rogers said the majority of the workforce designated to work either fully off site or in a flex role, they can change their designation if they wish.

As employees evaluate how they want to work in the future, Highmark will study traffic patterns and understand how many people are in the office, allowing it to evaluate its workspace needs.

Univera Healthcare is also taking stock of its office space needs. The health insurer leases space in Amherst from Ciminelli Real Estate.

Univera, which has 540 employees in Western New York, also has adopted a flexible model, allowing employees to choose to be a remote employee who works from home or an on-site employee who works from the office on Park Club Lane in Amherst. Employees must formally commit to being one or the other, spokesperson Peter Kates said.

Less than 10% of its local workforce, Kates noted, has chosen to be an on-site employee and have a dedicated workstation. Those employees are in the office at least three days per week.

Employees who chose to work remotely can come into the office, as needed, but must reserve a “hotel workstation” on those days, Kates said.

Univera leases its 120,000-square-foot building from Ciminelli Real Estate. Kates declined to say when that lease expires.

"We are evaluating future space needs," he said.

"You've got to adapt"

Before the pandemic, Clevermethod had emphasized in-person work, Kasperek said. "We were very flexible always with our staff, in terms of scheduling."

But if in-person was to be the focus, Clevermethod wanted to give its employees top-notch office space. That was the vision behind what the agency created at 301 Ohio St.

Yet just as quickly, Clevermethod's 14-employee staff had to pivot to remote work, and has made that switch effectively, Kasperek said. Still, there was the matter of the leased space. If workers were only going to come in periodically, it was hard to justify needing 8,400 square feet.

"You've got to adapt," Kasperek said. “That’s the bottom line here. I think a lot of old-school businesses were so resistant, they just expected everyone to come back, and well, that was a different story.”

Now, two brokers with Hanna Commerical Real Estate, Paula Blanchard and Joe Deck, are marketing the Ohio Street offices for sublease. A recent open house drew strong turnout - about 30 people. Blanchard said it helps that Clevermethod's space is so different.

But the region's office market as a whole faces challenges, she said.

"Overall, the office market is pretty soft because of Covid. Personally, I don’t think it’s ever going to bounce back 100% to its pre-Covid levels, because there are so many companies who have come to appreciate the benefits of working remotely, as Clevermethod has," she said.

Office needs have changed, with so many employers embracing hybrid work schedules, Blanchard said. And that is not unique to Western New York.

"What we’re seeing in the industry is, the trends are that it’s probably going to level out somewhere around 20% to 25% below pre-Covid levels, as far as office usage is concerned," she said.

Some tenants are repurposing their offices to better suit the way their employees work. In other cases, as leases are expiring, they are downsizing at their current location or even relocating within their current building, Blanchard said.

"I think the office spaces and the landlords who can figure out a way to differentiate themselves from the pack are going to be the most successful," Blanchard said.

That's not to say everyone is cutting back. Blanchard noted two tenants – both of them attorneys – recently leased small offices at 125 Delaware Ave., a building near the Statler.

Office outlook

James Militello, owner of J.R. Militello Realty, said two office tenants he works with – he declined to name them – recently decided to downsize their space and sign short-term renewals, of one year and three years each. That's in contrast to signing longer-term deals and making investments in the space.

"The reason for it is, they said, 'Let’s wait and see what happens," Militello said. "Everyone is struggling with the uncertainty."

Those two tenants were impacted by the issue of getting workers to return to the office, he said. "They know they have to adjust to that, but they don't know how much, and how long."

Shana Stegner of CBRE Buffalo said what office users are deciding about their space is specific to who they are and their particular needs.

In some cases, a tenant in lower-quality space might jump at the chance to move into higher-quality space available for sublease, Stegner said. She is more optimistic about improvements in the office market.

"It’s all about getting your employees to come back into the office," Stegner said. "You want to have that amenity-rich type space, so that’s desirable."

Once Clevermethod's space is subleased, the company plans to find smaller office space – maybe half the size of the Ohio Street offices – for team collaboration and hosting clients. Kasperek just wishes his employees had more time to take advantage of what the riverfront offices had to offer.

"Someone's going to walk into a beautiful, turnkey spot," he said.

Matt Glynn

