 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

As Niagara Falls seeks to seize land through eminent domain, developer proposes $1.48B data center

  • Updated
  • 0
Niagara Falls casino neighborhood

A vacant parcel of land owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment on Niagara Street and John B. Daly Boulevard, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Faced with the threat of losing at least part of his long undeveloped land in Niagara Falls through eminent domain, New York City developer Howard Milstein and his partners are proposing to use it for a data center in hopes of staving off the city's legal effort to create a new public park.

After 25 years of essentially sitting on dozens of acres of prime land near downtown Niagara Falls, Milstein's Niagara Falls Redevelopment on Tuesday unveiled a $1.5 billion plan to create a technology and data center in the heart of the city.

NFR said it is teaming up with Toronto-based Urbacon, one of the leading commercial and industrial real estate developers in Canada, to create a new Niagara Digital Campus as a data hub that it says will bring "cutting-edge technological infrastructure" and more than 550 high-paying jobs to the city, according to a statement issued during the mid-afternoon on a primary election day.

The proposal got a cool reception from Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who questioned whether a technology and data center was the best use of land near a major tourist destination. And he raised doubts about the ability of NFR and its partner to deliver on its job promises.

People are also reading…

"It's not the best use for that property. That's a gateway into the city," Restaino said.

Developed primarily by Urbacon, the new campus would be located at the intersection of Rainbow and John B. Daly Boulevards, and would feature about 600,000 square feet of "high-security, technologically advanced data-center space."

The companies say the project would create 5,600 construction jobs, and would be among the largest private development initiatives in the city's history. They said it would generate over $250 million in construction wages and $810 million in economic spinoff.

And, they said, it would bring new infrastructure for high-speed broadband access for the community, as well as "considerable county, local and school board tax revenues."

The projected billion-dollar-plus investment is based on plans for 135 megawatts of power for the campus, and an industry average of $11 million in construction costs per megawatt of power. The companies said the total economic benefit from the project could exceed $250 million a year for the community.

“Our Niagara Digital Campus will be among the largest developments in Niagara Falls’ history, bringing jobs and high-tech opportunity that will benefit area residents for generations,” said NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino. “We have been in discussion with city officials for months and look forward to working closely with the city as we refine the plan – creating a campus that enhances and serves all members of our community.”

But that's not the way the city views it. Restaino said that the parties have been talking for more than a year, with nothing to show for it.

Restaino questioned what he called NFR's "generous" job creation projections, saying he visited Urbacon's Richmond Hill operation in a suburban industrial park, and saw only a handful of security guards and maintenance staff. And he noted that NFR’s property is not properly zoned for a data center, and said that such an operation would not be the best use for that location.

"They can talk about wanting to build something, but the zoning requirements down there wouldn't permit it," he said.

Indeed, NFR's proposal comes as Niagara Falls prepares to begin proceedings to take 12 acres of NFR's land at 907 Falls St., on the city's South End, for its planned new Centennial Park. The park, including an events center, would serve as a gateway to the city, just off the Niagara Scenic Parkway.

But NFR doesn't want to give up any of its land – even though it's less than 10% of the total land it controls, and Restaino said one of the NFR executives originally suggested the site to him in early 2021.

"It is shocking that all of a sudden they’re surprised," Restaino said. "We could talk endlessly, but eventually you get tired of talking and you have to do something. This makes the conversation more productive, because both sides know that there’s another track."

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Editorial: Milstein wins; Niagara Falls loses

Like anyone else, New York City developer Howard Milstein has every right to challenge the assessment on any part of the vast swaths of land he owns in Niagara Falls. It is the way the system is set up. But it would do for the largest landowner in downtown Niagara Falls to kindly accept his victory and proceed with

Developer Howard Milstein wins assessment challenge on Nabisco in Falls

Developer Howard Milstein wins assessment challenge on Nabisco in Falls

New York City developer Howard Milstein, who owns vast swaths of land in Niagara Falls, won a major legal victory last month after a state judge slashed the assessment on two former Nabisco Co. properties in the Cataract City – even reducing one of them to zero. Milstein’s NFR Gateway, which holds title to the properties at 126 Memorial

State purchase of 31 Niagara Falls properties 'a game changer,' mayor says

State purchase of 31 Niagara Falls properties 'a game changer,' mayor says

New York State this week completed its purchase of 31 properties that run through the center of Niagara Falls’ downtown tourism district. With the properties in hand, the state will try to sell them to others who can revive a chunk of the downtown core. It’s the state’s largest real estate deal in downtown Niagara Falls since the state

The $205 million Falls hotel that no one wants to talk about

The $205 million Falls hotel that no one wants to talk about

Niagara Falls Redevelopment has submitted a plan for a $205 million hotel in downtown Niagara Falls. Normally, city officials said, such a large project would be announced with plenty of hype. But in this case, the plans were simply dropped off at the city planning office on a Friday afternoon. “Usually, when somebody proposes a $200 million anything, there’s

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News