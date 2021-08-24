As job growth pauses, local unemployment rate stagnates

The slowdown in hiring is causing the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate to stagnate.

The jobless rate across Erie and Niagara counties hovered at 5.8% during July, less than half the 13.2% rate from July 2020, when the region was slowly emerging from the Covid-19 lockdown.

But unemployment has, for the most part, changed very little during the past four months, hovering between a May low of 5.4% and an April high of 6%, according to state Labor Department data released Tuesday.

The July unemployment rate was comfortably above the 4.4% rate during July in both 2019 and 2018, indicating that the region still has a ways to go to complete its recovery from the Covid-19 recession last spring.

The uptick in the unemployment rate from June's 5.7% to 5.8% in July also coincides with a slight drop in the overall number of jobs across the region over the past month.

Both trends are in line with the typical seasonal trends from June to July, when the number of jobs tends to dip slightly and unemployment tends to tick up a bit, economists said.

"Everything's been kind of just treading water," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.