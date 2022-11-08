As interest rates rise, home shoppers start to think cheaper

Denise Goff and her fiancé finally found a house to buy last month, after more than two years of searching across Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

The Town of Tonawanda couple were searching for an older, rural house with some land, but in move-in condition – not an easy goal in a housing market where the number of homes for sale remains near record lows.

And the surge in mortgage rates didn't help, either, forcing them to aim for lower-priced homes to make up for hundreds of dollars that the rising interest rates added to their monthly payment.

Just when they were about to give up, they found an 1,800-square-foot farmhouse on 1 acre in the Town of Lockport.

It's now under contract for $235,000, with a Dec. 9 closing.

"We said we'd quit, and then a couple of days later, we found a house," Goff said.

Eight months ago, they could have spent $100,000 more on a bigger house, and gotten the same monthly payment.

It was an experience that is all too familiar to home buyers in today's market.

Soaring mortgage rates – which have more than doubled this year to a 20-year high of more than 7% – are forcing buyers to lower their sights, and their price range.

"It did change what we were looking for," said Goff, 53. "Had we found something before, we would have been in a much larger and newer home."

A quick hit

The spike in mortgage rates – an offshoot of the Federal Reserve's campaign to tame inflation by slowing the economy – has been one of the earliest and most severe impacts of the policy change.

According to the National Association of Realtors, a homeowner with a $300,000 mortgage would now have to pay nearly $2,000 per month, compared to $1,265 a year ago.

That's changing how homebuyers like Goff are shopping. They're still out there looking and buying, but they've had to shift their focus and price range downward because they just can't afford what they could before.

Sales are slowing

The higher costs – coupled with the limited choices buyers have because of the historically low number of homes for sale – has slowed the pace of home sales across the region.

Pending home sales – the most timely indicator of the sales pace because it reflects homes that have signed sales contracts but haven't closed yet – tumbled by more than 17% in September and have dropped for 10 straight months, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

"Absolutely, the activity has slowed down from earlier this year, and definitely from the summer. And the higher interest rates are definitely having an effect," said Bill Severyn, an agent at Hunt Real Estate Corp.

"Usually the people that are impacted the quickest are the ones that are at the lower end of qualifying," he said. "For some people, it either knocks them out completely from being able to buy or it takes them to a lower price range if they intend to continue."

At 3.5% – where rates were before the hikes began – every $1,000 of additional borrowing meant $4 more in monthly payment. Now, it's $7 per $1,000.

"So if you were looking at a $200,000 house, now you might be looking at closer to $100,000," said Gary Gorski, an associate broker at Hunt. "You can still buy, but you're not at the price range you were six months ago."

That's an education for buyers that may require hard conversations. "When interest rates move up, they’ve got to make adjustments on their sales price," said Peter Scarcello, Hunt's general manager for Buffalo Niagara. "That’s tough to do, when they’re looking at a certain sales range and then they have to move down. The alternative is they have to move to the sidelines."

That's also starting to be reflected in local home prices. Median sale prices soared by a total of 29% in 2020 and 2021, but the pace of the increase this year has slowed considerably, with single-digit increases in each of the past three months, including a 7% rise in September, according to the local real estate group.

"There are signs the market is shifting," said Rebecca Simpson, Goff's agent at Hunt. "Purchasers that have been active in the market for the last seven months or longer understand their buying power has been reduced. It is not the same market it was a year or two ago."

Less hectic

The market also is not as frenetic as before. Instead of collecting 10, 15, or even 20 offers, a sought-after home may only get two or three – although that still means there's competition and someone doesn't win.

"The activity is just not as amped up as it has been," Scarcello said. "Market times are a little slower."

Homes still are selling quickly – the average home sold in 17 days during September – but that was three days longer than the record low of 14 days set in August.

"With sellers, it's like managing their expectations of getting offers right away when it doesn't happen. But in key markets, there is still high demand," Scarcello said.

Many homes are still selling for more than the asking price, though not by as much as previously, but there are also many more price reductions. The average home that sold in September went for a little less than 6% more than its most recent asking price, down from the record premium of nearly 11% in July, the local real estate group reported.

"Buyers have gained back some ability to be pickier," said Nick Corto, also a Hunt agent. "A few of the buyers I have just have a more careful sentiment on price because the sting is felt."

And agents say houses are lingering on the market a little longer, especially those that need some work.

"Buyers are definitely more cautious. They seem to be waiting for some stability from the Fed regarding interest rates and encouragement from the stock market before moving forward," said Hunt agent Janice Mroz.

"First-time homebuyers that are living at home and not compelled to buy have dropped out of the market temporarily," she said. Others "reduced their purchase price considerably."

"They compromised a lot," she added.

National impact

Nationally, too, the rising rates are having an even stronger impact on the pace of sales.

Nationwide, pending home sales fell for the fourth straight month, dipping 10.2% in September from August, and 31% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. Regionally, the group said, sales in the Northeast dropped 16.2% from August and 30.1% from a year ago.

“Persistent inflation has proven quite harmful to the housing market,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The Federal Reserve has had to drastically raise interest rates to quell inflation, which has resulted in far fewer buyers and even fewer sellers.”

Current homeowners were already afraid to list their homes unless they absolutely had to move, for fear of not being able to get a new home. But now, Yun noted, they're also unwilling to give up the record-low mortgage rates of 3% that they previously locked down.

“The new normal for mortgage rates could be around 7% for a while,” Yun added. “Only when inflation is tamed will mortgage rates retreat and boost home purchasing power for buyers.”

And Freddie Mac expects that slowdown and declining demand to continue. It expects home sales to fall to 5.1 million in 2023, down from an expected 5.8 million this year, and 6.9 million last year.

But Goff isn't worried. She remembers the last time mortgage interest rates were this high, because she had purchased a house at the time, at 7%. If rates drop again, buyers will have the option to refinance to a lower rate.

"I don’t think the rates are going to keep going up and up and up," she said. "At some point, they’re going to turn around."