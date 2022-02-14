As hospital capacity crunch eases, all WNY hospitals can restart elective surgeries, state says

Elective surgeries are back on at all Western New York hospitals after the region's last few capacity-strained facilities were given the greenlight by the state to restart nonessential procedures that had been delayed during the winter Covid-19 surge.
Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua can resume elective procedures "as soon as the hospitals are operationally prepared" to do so, according to the latest list released Monday by the state Department of Health.
The return of moneymaking elective surgeries could provide a financial boost to the hospitals, which have seen their bottom lines dented from having to pause those procedures.
While capacity remains limited at all four of those facilities, the state said they are allowed to do electives because the five-county Western New York region has sufficient bed capacity.
As of Saturday, 19% of staffed acute care beds and 18% of staffed intensive care unit beds were available in Western New York, according to a seven-day average of state data. That level of bed availability hasn't been seen locally since early October.
It's quite the change from the situation a month ago.
Forty hospitals across the state were required to stop nonessential surgeries as of Jan. 8, one of many weekly assessments that have been done since Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order in late November that allowed the Health Department to limit electives to preserve bed capacity ahead of a winter surge of virus cases.
Those operations are a major source of revenue and a huge moneymaker for hospitals. The on-again, off-again restrictions on those surgeries have helped plunge hospitals into a pandemic-induced financial hole.
Now, with cases and hospitalizations falling, only five hospitals – all in the Rochester area – are required to defer nonessential procedures done within the hospital that result in admission to an inpatient or observation bed.
Those five hospitals are: Rochester General Hospital; Strong Memorial Hospital; Highland Hospital; the Unity Hospital of Rochester; and Geneva General Hospital.
Those hospitals are allowed, however, to perform outpatient elective procedures as long as the surgeries don't require an overnight bed.
When looking at the state's 10 regions, the Finger Lakes remains the tightest on hospital beds, with just 9% of acute care beds and ICU beds available as of Saturday based on a seven-day average.
Further, just 7% of acute care beds were open in Monroe County, where Rochester is located.
Covid-19 hospitalizations are dropping quickly – 335 people were hospitalized Saturday in Western New York, less than half the peak seen Jan. 18. But major issues remain for the state's hospitals.
No issue looms larger than the staffing crunch. Two years into a pandemic that exacerbated lingering issues in the health care industry, workers have only gotten progressively more exhausted, choosing to switch fields, take early retirement if they can or get into high-dollar travel work.
So while getting electives restarted is a good sign, hospitals still have to review surgical schedules daily to ensure they have the staffing for certain procedures.
"For us, the long-term game needs to be we've got to get our staffing shored up, and that will positively impact our ability to treat not just on the surgical side, but on the medical side and even some of the specialty areas that we have deficits in," said Martin Boryszak, senior vice president of acute care at Catholic Health System.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.