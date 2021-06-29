As foreclosure moratorium ends, Erie County clerk frets over inundation of 'zombie' homes

"The delinquency rates we're seeing due to Covid are enormously higher than what we saw in the Great Recession," she said.

While a typical year sees 1,400 to 1,600 new foreclosure cases filed in court in Erie County, there were only 500 in 2020 because of the moratorium.

"Not only do we expect to see an increase because of Covid, but there would also be the backlog of cases hitting the courts at the same time," Lockhart said.

Then there likely will be a second wave, stemming from tax foreclosures, that will come in a separate surge later, because municipalities can't file papers until a homeowner is at least two years late.

"Next year, we’re going to see a lot of foreclosures filed, and that’s when we’ll see a lot people leaving their homes," said Jordan L. Zeranti, managing attorney at the law center for the Zombies Initiative.

Kearns said he plans to ask the courts to create a special division just to deal with the anticipated flood of filings.

"This is why we have to be proactive," Kearns said. "We want to get these municipalities prepared to use the tools, to make sure they’re not caught off guard."

Zombies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month