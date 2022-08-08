As contract talks continue, Kaleida union workers give 10-day notice of informational picket

The pressure is mounting in the high-stakes negotiations that could determine the future working conditions of more than 6,300 health care workers as well as the future financial viability of Western New York's largest health system.

The unions representing those workers on Friday delivered a 10-day notice to Kaleida Health's administration of an informational picket on Aug. 18 to highlight what they call deteriorating conditions for Kaleida's staff and patients that emphasize the need for a new contract to help the health system recruit and retain employees.

The notice comes as Kaleida and the two unions, Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, continue five-days-a-week negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement after the previous deal expired July 31 following two monthlong extensions.

The two sides have been negotiating since early March and are in the midst of tackling difficult economic items such as wages, paid time off, medical insurance, pension and staffing ratios.

An informational picket is not a strike. If talks were to break down and tensions were to escalate, union members would first have to vote to issue a 10-day notice of intent to strike to Kaleida, so the health provider could initiate a plan to ensure patient care or transfers. The unions have not taken a strike vote at this time.

Union leaders have said a strike is an "absolute last resort" and reiterated in statements Monday that they are committed to reaching a deal that improves staffing, raises wages and bolsters dignity and respect on the job.

In a statement Monday, Kaleida said even if the informational picket occurs, that does not mean negotiations have broken down.

The health system said "talks remain cordial" but challenges remain. Kaleida said the two sides have exchanged economic proposals but are still quite far apart, claiming the unions' initial proposal would cost the health system eight times what it spent on the 2019 contract.

Kaleida knows, however, that an agreement will only come if it meets or exceeds the contract that rival Catholic Health System agreed to in the fall following a nearly six-week strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

"Our goal is to get back to the market lead and be the employer of choice," Kaleida said in its statement. "But the cost of doing that will be at least twice of what we spent for the contract in 2019. Considering our current financial condition and the enormous economic challenges in front of us, that's problematic. All that said, we will continue negotiate in good faith until we can reach an agreement."

One area Kaleida and the unions are in agreement is in calling for more funding from New York State for the region's hospitals, one of the most challenging regions in the state for hospitals to break even.

During the informational picket, the unions said they plan to call on the state to provide Kaleida with the financial support necessary to start chipping away at the staffing crunch.

The picket would be held outside of Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital, two of Kaleida's facilities on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Union workers will be attending the picket during a break from their shifts or on a day off.