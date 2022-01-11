As booster mandate looms, WNY health care providers see need, worry about staffing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, which represents nonprofit and public hospitals, expects those percentages to rapidly rise as more health care employees become eligible.

"If you've had both vaccines, why wouldn't you want to get the booster?" she said. "Why wouldn't you want to protect yourself? It doesn't make any sense to me, and why wouldn't you want to protect your family, and why wouldn't you want to protect your patients? People have to make their own decisions, but I think the vast majority will choose to get the booster."

During the state's vaccine mandate this fall, which went into effect Sept. 27, most employees complied and got the vaccine, though a low single-digit percentage of workers opted to lose their jobs instead. While that percentage was small, it still added up to thousands of employee terminations across the state, including hundreds in the five-county Western New York.

While the number of workers who lost or are losing their jobs is a small percentage of total workers, every little bit hurts amid a staffing shortage that means hospitals can't operate as many beds – especially during yet another wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Now amid a surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant, health care employers are seeing an increasing number of workers testing positive for Covid-19, knocking employees out of work for at least five days and worsening staffing challenges. Hochul said the booster mandate will help keep essential health care workers on the job.