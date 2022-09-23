As Bills frenzy builds, 2 a.m. ticket sales and $1,500 club seats: 'People want to go that bad'

Want to go to a Buffalo Bills game this season? Be prepared to pay – a lot.

The most affordable tickets for the Bills’ next two home games, including fees, are about $400 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9 and $450 for Sunday night football against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30, according to a local ticket broker. That’s close to double the price those games were selling for when the NFL schedule first came out in May.

“The Bills are the talk of the NFL right now,” said Nick Giammusso, who is president and CEO of VIPTIX.com and has been in the ticket broker business for four decades. “The demand is crazy with all the success the Bills are having on the field.”

His sister, Della Giammusso, started VIP Seats in 1993 at the tail end of the Buffalo Bills’ four-year Super Bowl run. Those were busy times for the Williamsville ticket broker.

But even those days don’t compare to the market for Bills tickets that she’s seen of late.

"I’ve never had so many phone calls and visitors,” said Della Giammusso, who’s also been selling team apparel since Covid-19 hit, and has gotten a big boost in sales there as well.

After a 2-0 start of the season and a preseason designation as Super Bowl favorites, fans are desperately trying to find ways to see the team – both at Highmark Stadium and on the road. Many are willing to spend way over a ticket's face value.

But there aren't a lot of tickets up for sale.

For most of the remaining seven regular season games at Highmark Stadium, there are only about a 1,000 to 1,500 seats available on resale and secondary markets, both places where fans can exchange and buy previously purchased tickets. During most seasons, that number would be closer to 5,000 per game.

Don't even think about trying the Bills box office. Season tickets and group sales have been closed. Each season, the team sets aside about 10,000 individual tickets for each game, sold through Ticketmaster, but that market is sparse, with only single tickets left for most of the Bills final seven home games. Resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

"The demand is obviously high," Andy Major, the Bills' vice president of operations and guest services, said before the home opener.

Without many season ticket holders selling and access limited primarily to the resale market, supply decreases and prices go up, Nick Giammusso said.

"It’s Economics 101,” he said.

Ticket prices across all the major U.S. sports are higher than they were pre-pandemic, and the country’s highest inflation rate in four decades hasn’t helped.

But the biggest factor in the demand for Bills tickets has been the success of the team, said Chuck Lindsey, a professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

“People are looking for experiences and want to get out and enjoy themselves, in spite of inflation being at a 40-year high,” Lindsey said.

Even the prices for this Sunday’s game at the 2-0 Miami Dolphins have shot up, with the cheapest tickets at around $150, before fees, on Vivid.

“You feel like you’re in the playoffs right now – there’s almost the same escalation of excitement and attitude," Della Giammusso said.

She said the Covid-19 effect is still having an impact on ticket sales as well, as people want to get back out and enjoy entertainment. Covid-19 halted many events and travel plans for nearly two years, so the pent-up demand is reaching above pre-pandemic levels.

Since the Bills' opening game win, ticket prices have increased about 20%, and after Monday night’s game, they went up an additional 20%, Nick Giammusso said.

“I’ve never seen the rush of people grabbing tickets at the prices that they are,” Della Giammusso said. “I was up until 2 in the morning after the Monday night game writing up orders because people want to go that bad.”

The tough market for ticket buyers likely won’t change, unless the Bills start losing games.

Dynamic pricing has also taken hold of the sports world, and it is something the Bills have been using for a few years. This type of pricing factors in the day of the week and time of the year a game is being held and the quality of the opponent.

Lindsey said season ticket holders have adjusted to the new model and are factoring it in to how they price resale tickets. Some are selling games to free up money to fund other games they’ll go to, as well as potential playoff contests and team apparel.

On the resale and secondary markets, fans have been willing to spend $700 to $2,000 for a seat that would usually cost a few hundred dollars, Della Giammusso said. She recently spoke with a woman who didn’t bat an eye at spending $1,500 each on club seats for the Pittsburgh game.

“She said, ‘This is our year and I don’t even care about the price,’” Della Giammusso recalled. “People are willing to do this, and that’s what is different than in prior years.”

Ticket buyers still looking for value are aiming for cold weather games later in the season. The cheapest seats for Bills games against the New York Jets and Dolphins in December and the New England Patriots in January are around $135 to $150.

“But we’ll probably see those games start to double in value as the games disappear and people realize they want to be part of something special and see this team,” Nick Giammusso said.

Even the prices of Buffalo’s road games have been creeping up as sellers in other towns realize how big of a draw the Bills have become.

“We’ve seen a flurry of sales because people understand it’s probably not going to get any better,” Nick Giammusso said. “Normally, we would tell our clients to let the market settle down and as the game gets closer, prices will go down, but the supply of tickets is not there for that to happen this season.”