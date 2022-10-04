As big semiconductor plant heads to Syracuse, STAMP site in Genesee County misses out again

A massive semiconductor plant is coming to upstate New York, but to Syracuse, not Genesee County.

Micron Technology announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in a semiconductor manufacturing campus in suburban Syracuse. The project is expected to create as many as 9,000 jobs over the next two decades at the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay.

It is the type of blockbuster investment that Genesee County economic development officials have been trying to land at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP.

Sen. Charles Schumer previously met with Micron's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and pitched him on locating a plant in upstate New York. In a May 2021 press release about his meeting, Schumer mentioned a number of upstate options for chip-plant sites, including STAMP and the White Pine location that was announced Tuesday.

Schumer said Micron's decision will "put Upstate New York on the map in a way we haven't seen in generations." Schumer has called for promoting domestic production of microchips, in light of supply chain disruptions that have impacted manufacturers during the pandemic. That push culminated in the passage of recent federal legislation that was signed into law by President Biden.

"This investment leaves no question that the future of microchip manufacturing will remain not just in this country, but in Syracuse, specifically, and that our future will be built in upstate New York, with Central New York as a global center of the chip industry," he said.

STAMP, located near Batavia, has positioned itself as a site that could draw workers from both the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas.

Last year, Samsung identified the 1,250-acre STAMP as a contender for a $17 billion chip plant. The company ultimately decided to build its project near Austin, Texas.

While STAMP hasn't landed a chip-making facility, Plug Power is building a $230 million "green hydrogen" plant in the business park.

Plug Power, a publicly traded firm based near Albany, will be the park's first tenant, building a massive green hydrogen production facility expected to produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen every day for freight transportation and materials handling equipment across the Northeast. The project also includes a 450-megawatt electric substation that will service the entire STAMP site.

Plug Power, the state said, has committed to creating up to 68 jobs. For those job creation commitments, Empire State Development is chipping in up to $2 million in Excelsior tax credits.