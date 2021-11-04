 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As 35-day strike ends, Catholic Health has 'comprehensive plan' to restore services at Mercy Hospital
0 comments
top story

As 35-day strike ends, Catholic Health has 'comprehensive plan' to restore services at Mercy Hospital

Support this work for $1 a month
Mercy Hospital workers go on strike Oct. 1

Strikers line up around Mercy Hospital of Buffalo on the morning of Oct. 1, the first day of a walkout that would last 35 days.

 Sharon Cantillon

With a 35-day strike at Mercy Hospital ending, Catholic Health System said Thursday night it has a "comprehensive plan" to restore services that have been temporarily suspended at the South Buffalo facility.

Catholic Health said it would be "providing updates in the coming days."

Tentative deal reached to end Mercy Hospital strike

Tentative deal reached to end Mercy Hospital strike

Catholic Health System and the union representing about 2,500 of its workers have come to a tentative agreement on new labor contracts, ending a more than one-month strike that idled many services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

Amid the strike, Mercy Hospital suspended inpatient elective surgeries, a huge moneymaker for hospitals, and temporarily diverted incoming ambulances to alternate facilities, putting more strain on the region's other health care institutions, particularly Buffalo General Medical Center and Erie County Medical Center. In addition, Mercy suspended labor and delivery services, though it continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital's Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary's in Lewiston. 

To keep Mercy Hospital operating, albeit at about one-third of its normal patient volume, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan confirmed the health system doled out "tens of millions of dollars" to a Michigan staffing firm for replacement workers – some of whom cost as much as $150 an hour.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"As we prepare to welcome our Mercy Hospital associates back, one critically important point we cannot lose sight of in all of this, is how grateful we are to all our managers, associates and physicians throughout Catholic Health for everything they have done during this challenging time to maintain the highest quality care and service across our system, and to our board of directors for their leadership and support," Sullivan said. "Now, as we come back together as one family, we have our own healing to do."

The Communications Workers of America, meanwhile, said its members – about 2,000 of them were on strike at Mercy – could be back on the job by Wednesday if contract explanation and ratification meetings go well this weekend. 

According to a joint statement from CWA District 1 Vice President Dennis Trainor and Area Director Debora Hayes, those workers should notice improvements when they return as specified by the tentative agreement. 

"We have stressed from day one that frontline workers' overriding concerns are sufficient staffing to ensure high-quality patient care, and a compensation package adequate to allow Catholic Health to attract and retain the staff needed to obtain staffing improvements," the statement read. "This contract achieves those major objectives, with historic breakthroughs in guaranteed safe staffing ratios, substantial across-the-board wage increases, including bringing all workers above $15 an hour, and preserving health and retirement plans intact.

"Hundreds of new workers will be hired under this agreement to remedy dire staffing shortages."

Specifically, Catholic Health said it will hire 250 new positions, even in the face of a nationwide staffing shortage. 

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Not being up to speed on your parents' retirement plan could hurt you

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News