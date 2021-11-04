As 35-day strike ends, Catholic Health has 'comprehensive plan' to restore services at Mercy Hospital

With a 35-day strike at Mercy Hospital ending, Catholic Health System said Thursday night it has a "comprehensive plan" to restore services that have been temporarily suspended at the South Buffalo facility.
Catholic Health said it would be "providing updates in the coming days."
Catholic Health System and the union representing about 2,500 of its workers have come to a tentative agreement on new labor contracts, ending a more than one-month strike that idled many services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
Amid the strike, Mercy Hospital suspended inpatient elective surgeries, a huge moneymaker for hospitals, and temporarily diverted incoming ambulances to alternate facilities, putting more strain on the region's other health care institutions, particularly Buffalo General Medical Center and Erie County Medical Center. In addition, Mercy suspended labor and delivery services, though it continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital's Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary's in Lewiston.
To keep Mercy Hospital operating, albeit at about one-third of its normal patient volume, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan confirmed the health system doled out "tens of millions of dollars" to a Michigan staffing firm for replacement workers – some of whom cost as much as $150 an hour.
The strike also is costing Mercy revenue that it is missing out on because of the limited services it now offers.
"As we prepare to welcome our Mercy Hospital associates back, one critically important point we cannot lose sight of in all of this, is how grateful we are to all our managers, associates and physicians throughout Catholic Health for everything they have done during this challenging time to maintain the highest quality care and service across our system, and to our board of directors for their leadership and support," Sullivan said. "Now, as we come back together as one family, we have our own healing to do."
The Communications Workers of America, meanwhile, said its members – about 2,000 of them were on strike at Mercy – could be back on the job by Wednesday if contract explanation and ratification meetings go well this weekend.
According to a joint statement from CWA District 1 Vice President Dennis Trainor and Area Director Debora Hayes, those workers should notice improvements when they return as specified by the tentative agreement.
'It's going to take us a while to dig out of this.' Mercy strike heightening burden on other hospitals
One month after the strike began, the Buffalo Niagara region's other hospitals are grappling with more patients, patients are facing longer wait times for emergency services as volumes increase and others are seeing their elective surgeries postponed due to a lack of available beds.
"We have stressed from day one that frontline workers' overriding concerns are sufficient staffing to ensure high-quality patient care, and a compensation package adequate to allow Catholic Health to attract and retain the staff needed to obtain staffing improvements," the statement read. "This contract achieves those major objectives, with historic breakthroughs in guaranteed safe staffing ratios, substantial across-the-board wage increases, including bringing all workers above $15 an hour, and preserving health and retirement plans intact.
"Hundreds of new workers will be hired under this agreement to remedy dire staffing shortages."
Specifically, Catholic Health said it will hire 250 new positions, even in the face of a nationwide staffing shortage.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.