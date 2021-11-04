As 35-day strike ends, Catholic Health has 'comprehensive plan' to restore services at Mercy Hospital

With a 35-day strike at Mercy Hospital ending, Catholic Health System said Thursday night it has a "comprehensive plan" to restore services that have been temporarily suspended at the South Buffalo facility.

Catholic Health said it would be "providing updates in the coming days."

Tentative deal reached to end Mercy Hospital strike Catholic Health System and the union representing about 2,500 of its workers have come to a tentative agreement on new labor contracts, ending a more than one-month strike that idled many services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

Amid the strike, Mercy Hospital suspended inpatient elective surgeries, a huge moneymaker for hospitals, and temporarily diverted incoming ambulances to alternate facilities, putting more strain on the region's other health care institutions, particularly Buffalo General Medical Center and Erie County Medical Center. In addition, Mercy suspended labor and delivery services, though it continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital's Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary's in Lewiston.

To keep Mercy Hospital operating, albeit at about one-third of its normal patient volume, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan confirmed the health system doled out "tens of millions of dollars" to a Michigan staffing firm for replacement workers – some of whom cost as much as $150 an hour.

Catholic Health spending 'tens of millions' to keep Mercy Hospital operating amid strike The strike also is costing Mercy revenue that it is missing out on because of the limited services it now offers.

