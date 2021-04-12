Artificial intelligence startup wins UB's Panasci competition

Opollo Technologies, a fintech health care artificial intelligence startup, won the $52,000 first-place prize package in the University at Buffalo's Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition.
Ryan Young and Anders Rosen will receive $25,000 in startup capital and $27,000 worth of in-kind services for their company.
Layer Slayers won the $10,000 second-place prize. The company is a proprietary cloud-based education platform for 3D printing that enables companies to take advantage of additive manufacturing technologies.
Five teams of finalists made pitches to judges over Zoom.
Matt Glynn
