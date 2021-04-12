 Skip to main content
Artificial intelligence startup wins UB's Panasci competition
Artificial intelligence startup wins UB's Panasci competition

Panasci

Finalists in the Panasci competition made pitches to judges by video. 

 Provided photo

Opollo Technologies, a fintech health care artificial intelligence startup, won the $52,000 first-place prize package in the University at Buffalo's Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition.

Ryan Young and Anders Rosen will receive $25,000 in startup capital and $27,000 worth of in-kind services for their company.

Layer Slayers won the $10,000 second-place prize. The company is a proprietary cloud-based education platform for 3D printing that enables companies to take advantage of additive manufacturing technologies.

Five teams of finalists made pitches to judges over Zoom. 

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

