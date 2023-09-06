Colby Krug grew up in South Buffalo, went to Bishop Timon High School and then St. Bonaventure University, where he started his military career through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Fifteen months ago, he returned to his hometown after 18 years away, now as a lieutenant colonel and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Buffalo District.

And on Wednesday, he presided over the ribbon-cutting on the Corps' new headquarters on Main Street, bringing the military's engineering agency back to its original home in downtown Buffalo after 75 years in Black Rock.

"I’m from Buffalo, so it’s awesome to be back home and to get to usher in a new era," Krug said after a ceremony filled with the pomp and circumstance of the Army Song and Engineer Song, and the uncasing and unfurling of the unit's flag. "It's so great to be back here in the Central Business District. It's great to be able to come back and contribute to the community that raised me."

The Corps' Buffalo District, with 250 employees, moved into its new digs this summer in the historic former Hens & Kelly department store building at 478 Main, at the corner of Mohawk Street. Originally constructed between 1922 and 1925, the six-story building has been redubbed the Mohawk Building after a $12.5 million renovation by Ellicott Development Co.

"We’ve been proud to call the City of Buffalo the home of our district headquarters, because where we hang our helmets – with the red and white castle on it – matters," Krug said. "We’re truly pleased to embrace the vibrant downtown culture, and look forward to partnerships it will foster with nearby state, federal and local agencies."

The Corps occupies 60,000 square feet of space across three renovated floors, and joins the U.S. Social Security Administration as the anchor tenants for the building, filling four floors in all. The 131,916-square-foot former retail building also has a lobby and retail space on the ground level, plus 15 market-rate apartments on the top floor and the four-story penthouse structure that sits atop the building.

"It’s clear the ownership team has taken great care to restore the building to its former glory and provide multifunctional mixed-use space on Main Street in downtown Buffalo," said Francis Thomas, regional administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration, which leased the space on behalf of both federal agencies.

"This new building is more than just bricks and mortar. It’s a space that will foster creativity and teamwork," said Brig. Gen. Mark C. Quander, commander of the Corps' Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, which includes the Buffalo District, and covers 355,000 square miles across portions of 17 states.

"It’s a place where ideas will be shared, innovations will be born, and solutions will be forged, and we’re here to make a difference, to leave a lasting impact on the Great Lakes and Ohio River region that we serve."

The Army Corps is the civil engineering division of the military, handling a host of construction, infrastructure, environmental, cleanup and other projects across the country. But only a handful of the staff are active-duty Army officers.

It has operated in the Great Lakes region for nearly 200 years, starting when Capt. Theodore Maurice was assigned to supervise federal engineering operations on Lake Erie, by surveying what would become the harbors of Buffalo, Cleveland and Erie, Pa.

"We’ve played a pivotal role in shaping the waters, protecting the infrastructure and restoring the environment of the lower Great Lakes," Krug said. "We’re proud to engineer solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges."

Among notable regional projects cited by Krug, the Corps:

Constructed breakwaters and improved commercial harbors across three states, and has maintained those harbors ever since - including by dredging the water.

Built the Black Rock Lock, which is used by more than 2,500 recreational boaters each year and enables the transportation of nearly 100,000 tons of commercial cargo.

Built the Mount Morris Dam that has reduced flood damage by more than $4 billion while drawing 50,000 visitors each year.

Helped construct the St. Lawrence Seaway that links the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, while monitoring agreements with Canadian agencies and the International Joint Commission.

Oversaw critical military construction projects during World War II.

Dewatered Niagara Falls in the 1960s to study them.

Assembled a team of experts to clean up the remaining radioactive contaminants left over from the Manhattan Project that developed the first atomic bomb, while protecting the public and environment.

Protects coastal communities and addresses concerns through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Assisted with responses to the Blizzard of 1977, Hurricanes Katrina, Andrew and Maria, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our team plans, designs, constructs and operates water resources projects to maintain navigation, flood and storm damage reduction, stream bank and shoreline protection, and ecosystem restoration," Krug said. "They possess some of the foremost expertise in engineering, water resources management, wetlands planning, water quality and water supply, and they lead our division in knowledge and capability surrounding radiological waste."

For the last 166 years, the district office has been located in Buffalo, although in five different places,: on Franklin Street, at the Morgan Building, in the Old Post Office Building, at the Ellicott Square Building, and most recently at the Black Rock Lock at 1776 Niagara St., where it had been since 1948.

"We were at our old space for 75 years, and it offered an array of things, but things get antiquated after 75 years," Krug said. "Sometimes it just makes sense to move into some new digs."

The move has been in the works for over 10 years, through multiple district commanders and a real estate search that included the AM&A department store building just down the street, before the U.S. General Services Administration agreed in January 2021 to lease space from Ellicott.

"Being here at Main and Mohawk brings things full circle, since our first four headquarters were all within a half-mile of where we are today," Krug said.