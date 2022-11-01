Are Buffalo Niagara employers embracing diversity?

Local employers are making headway on diversity, equity and inclusion, but they've still got work to do.

Those are some of the themes from the latest assessment by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, two years after the business group conducted an initial survey.

Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership's president and CEO, said the effort employers put into diversity can have a meaningful impact.

"Our future as a region and our economic prosperity depends heavily on building equity for everybody who’s in our community," she said.

In the latest assessment, 79% of companies said they had started their diversity, equity and inclusion work, up from 72% two years ago. Of the 21% that hadn't started, their reasons included a lack of commitment from leadership, and the small size of their companies. A total of 271 individuals in Erie and Niagara counties responded to the assessment.

There was a 120% increase in companies that had set measurable and concrete goals, Gallagher said. "There is still great room for improvement but the needle is moving in the right direction." Those goals include procurement; the percentage of employees who are Black, indigenous and people of color; marketing practices; and community outreach.

About half the companies that had begun their diversity, equity and inclusion work said the pandemic had a negative impact on their plans. Hiring and retaining workers remains a challenge for employers of all sizes.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said their recruitment efforts included outreach to attract minority candidates, up from 53% two years ago. And while there was an uptick in the percentage of employers running job descriptions through a bias detector, only 18% reported doing so.

Gallagher highlighted some conclusions from the assessment:

• Companies that had "infrastructure" in place – meaning a point person or committee to guide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts – made more progress than those who didn't. Thirty percent reported having a point person, and 31% said they had a committee.

"If you say everyone is committed to DEI and you don’t have that structure in place, your organization will find it difficult to move forward," she said.

• Gallagher said it was "troubling" that smaller employers – defined as having fewer than 500 employees, which covers a lot of local businesses – "are not able to make the commitment to advance the work as easily as large employers, and the impacts of Covid have not helped."

"I believe there is a role for larger companies in our region to think about how they can support their local vendors and partners in supporting and advancing their work," she said.

• Fifteen percent of the respondents said they did not have diversity, equity and inclusion processes, and had no plans for them. That was the same as two years ago.

"Lack of leadership buy-in and company size are significant obstacles here," Gallagher said. "While this is a relatively small percentage of respondents, it shows that not every employer understands the value of diversity."

The Partnership plans to conduct an assessment on diversity, equity and inclusion issues every two years, to track the region's progress.

John Cappellino, president and CEO of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, said promoting diversity within an organization is "a great business tool for businesses to be more advanced and more competitive in their industry segments."

"Statistics show that businesses and communities that are intentional in their diversity and inclusion efforts are stronger, more innovative and resilient," he said.

Feeling insecure

How secure do you feel about your job? The answer might depend on whether you changed jobs recently.

A Bankrate survey found that 56% of workers who found a new, better-paying job during the past 12 months said they were worried about their job security. That compared to only 28% of workers who didn't change jobs but got a pay raise. Overall, 39% of workers said they were worried about job security.

The workers who changed jobs might be more worried about their job security on the premise that they have less seniority than their co-workers, according to Bankrate's report.

Questionable qualifications

The average job candidate in New York State admitted their resume was only 72% accurate, according to an anonymous survey conducted by iprospectcheck.com, an employment background check and screening company.

So what's in that other 28%? Information candidates made up or embellished about their skills and qualifications. The leading source of inaccurate information: previous job titles.

The survey found that people applying for jobs in finance had the lowest resume accuracy rate, at just 34%. Meanwhile, people applying for jobs in real estate had the highest resume accuracy rate, at 90%.

