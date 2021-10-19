Arc Building Partners expands through Massachusetts partnership

Buffalo's Arc Building Partners – born out of the ashes of the former LPCiminelli construction giant – is expanding its geographic reach, teaming up with an eastern Massachusetts developer to handle its construction needs in New England.
Arc, led by founder and President Frank Ciminelli II, said it is forming a strategic partnership with Pioneer Construction and Development Co. of Fitchburg, Mass., to jointly handle fast-track projects in the Northeast.
The firms will collaborate on several active projects, with Arc also managing Pioneer's $100 million project construction backlog. They will also jointly pursue opportunities along the I-95 corridor between Boston and Washington, while Pioneer focuses on other real estate development and property management opportunities nationwide.
The firms are working together on a redevelopment of the historic Lippitt Mill in West Warwick, R.I., which was one of the nation's oldest textile mills until it ceased operating in 2011. Arc and Pioneer are using low-income housing tax credits to renovate the wood-framed mill into 65 apartments.
