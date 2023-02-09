The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency awarded a $35,000 grant to the Aquarium of Niagara for construction of a sea turtle exhibit – the fifth such grant to the institution from the county's Cataract Tourism Fund.

The money will be used to create a permanent home for a Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the smallest sea turtle in the world. The Niagara Falls museum was selected because of its "expertise in providing critical care to non-releasable and rescued animals," according to the NCIDA.

Because it is an endangered species, the Aquarium must meet strict federal requirements. So the $175,000 project entails significant renovation and construction, including structural modifications to the building, enhanced electrical service, a sophisticated water filtration system, a new rock wall and other features.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023, prior to the start of the tourism season.