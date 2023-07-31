The Aquarium of Niagara is poised to double in size as part of an $18 million project aimed at giving tourists more things to do in Niagara Falls.

The aquarium will add a new 16,000-square-foot, double-level building to its developing campus, with room for new and traveling exhibits, events space, a playground, gift shop, food and amenities for visitors.

It's part of a push by Gov. Kathy Hochul to revitalize the area near Niagara Falls State Park and keep tourists in Niagara Falls after their visits to the cataract – something the city has long struggled with.

"This really is the gateway to what the future for the aquarium looks like," said Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the aquarium. "It's no longer about one single concrete structure. It's now about the sprawling campus and multiple assets directly supporting the idea of coming to Niagara Falls, being inspired by the water itself and then coming into our space as a cultural organization and learning more."

About 7,500 square feet will be devoted to exhibit space, which is still being imagined, but will include room for traveling exhibits, such as those from the Smithsonian Institution and National Geographic.

"The sky's the limit. There's all sorts of temporary, short-term engagements that we can bring in that create a demand for revisitation," Siddall said.

The new permanent exhibit space will likely branch out beyond fish and aquatics, including scientific education such as geology and animals such as birds. Traveling exhibits could include such attractions as butterflies and virtual reality experiences.

"We're trying to think about things that are sort of symmetric to our mission, but not necessarily repetitive," Sidall said.

Events space will take up about 4,500 square feet.

"There's a clear demand for external event bookings on our site because it is a very unique venue," Sidall said. "And as we've increased our capacity, we find ourselves competing for space an awful lot."

The space will also allow the aquarium to host lectures, classes and camps.

New concessions space will appeal to families with items like hot dogs and pretzels, while giving the aquarium room for a central catering facility for events anywhere on the campus.

"If you wanted to rent out the first floor of the aquarium we could deploy catering, but right now we can't do that just because of the lack of really large kitchen space," Sidall said.

The new building and playground will be located on a multi-lot property at 535 - 579 Second St., across from the main aquarium building's parking lot.

Aquarium of Niagara partners with Turner Construction for Great Lakes 360 project The $5 million Great Lakes 360 project has been called a "living museum" featuring wildlife found in the Niagara River and Great Lakes.

The proposed expansion is in addition to the planned Great Lakes 360 project – a "living museum" featuring wildlife found in the Niagara River and Great Lakes, located in another standalone structure, the former Schoellkopf Geological Museum.

The aquarium expects to break ground within two years, and will spend the meantime advancing designs and raising private and public money to fund the project.

It's the first part of a two-phase expansion. A second phase of the project will include another building on the same strip of parcels on Second Street heading toward Main Street. That building is still early in the planning stages.

Both phases will cost a total $18 million to complete, according to the USA Niagara Development Corp., which is a subsidiary of Empire State Development. The parcels were acquired by the state from Joseph "Smokin' Joe" Anderson in March 2019 as part of an initiative to acquire dormant properties near the falls and eventually use them for projects that will bring more activity and vitality to the downtown area.

The governor has focused on revitalizing the area near Niagara Falls State Park to attract more residents and business investment, while keeping Niagara Falls tourists in the city longer.

The $12 million Niagara Falls Heritage Gateway Project focuses on the northern and southern ends of a proposed Downtown Niagara Falls Heritage Path, which aims to expand activities downtown while strengthening the connections between downtown Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls State Park. It calls for a public plaza, observation deck, a pavilion and parks.

"This leans into the governor's vision for the city, which for us is really inspiring to think about," Sidall said. "The aquarium has been here for 57 years and when we think about what the future looks like, it's very helpful to have a governor that is as invested in this community as we are as an organization."