Apple Blossom Apartments opens in Cheektowaga

Just in time for apple season, a new affordable and supportive housing project named for the many-varied fall fruit will bring 110 new apartments to the Town of Cheektowaga, including 60 designated for individuals needing supportive services.
DePaul Community Services of Rochester has completed and opened its Apple Blossom Apartments, a $37 million development with three buildings named after apples grown in New York State – Gala, Empire and Cortland.
The push to bring more affordable housing to Buffalo is starting to pay off. Developers and political leaders celebrated three major affordable housing projects in Buffalo and Cheektowaga this week. The privately led AP Lofts in Larkinville formally opened Thursday while nonprofit officials also marked groundbreakings on the Elim Townhomes in Buffalo and the Apple Blossom Apartments in Cheektowaga.
All units are affordable to households earning at or below 60% of the area median income. Additionally, 48 homes are reserved for those eligible for on-site mental health treatment services that would be licensed by the state Office of Mental Health under its Apartment Treatment Program. Another 12 units are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, also administered by OMH. The rest are income-limited.
"DePaul is grateful to our state partners for assisting us in increasing our ability to provide long-term or permanent housing where residents can access the support services they require to live successfully," said DePaul President Mark Fuller. "We look forward to changing even more lives for individuals in Erie County and across New York State by offering housing stability for the most vulnerable populations."
Also, 28 apartments are handicapped-accessible, while 45 have hearing and vision accessibility.
Each of the sustainably designed buildings features a community room with a kitchen, resident lounges with computer access, laundry rooms on every floor and storage areas within each apartment. There are also meeting rooms in each building to handle the tenant support services. Besides acting as developer, DePaul will also be providing the services for tenants.
"The coronavirus pandemic created unprecedented challenges for New Yorkers already struggling with housing insecurity," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release announcing the project completion. "Providing individuals and families with a safe and secure home is transformative and benefits the entire community."
The project was financed with $19.2 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, $9.7 million in equity from federal low-income housing tax credits, nearly $12.8 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and $13 million in construction financing from OMH. That agency also provided a $120,000 project development grant, as well as $300,000 in annual support services funding.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Agency also provided $86,000 for the project, which complies with Energy Star standards.