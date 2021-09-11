 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apple Blossom Apartments opens in Cheektowaga
0 comments

Apple Blossom Apartments opens in Cheektowaga

Support this work for $1 a month

Just in time for apple season, a new affordable and supportive housing project named for the many-varied fall fruit will bring 110 new apartments to the Town of Cheektowaga, including 60 designated for individuals needing supportive services.

DePaul Community Services of Rochester has completed and opened its Apple Blossom Apartments, a $37 million development with three buildings named after apples grown in New York State – Gala, Empire and Cortland.

Developers, state officials mark three new affordable housing projects

Developers, state officials mark three new affordable housing projects

The push to bring more affordable housing to Buffalo is starting to pay off. Developers and political leaders celebrated three major affordable housing projects in Buffalo and Cheektowaga this week. The privately led AP Lofts in Larkinville formally opened Thursday while nonprofit officials also marked groundbreakings on the Elim Townhomes in Buffalo and the Apple Blossom Apartments in Cheektowaga.

All units are affordable to households earning at or below 60% of the area median income. Additionally, 48 homes are reserved for those eligible for on-site mental health treatment services that would be licensed by the state Office of Mental Health under its Apartment Treatment Program. Another 12 units are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, also administered by OMH. The rest are income-limited.

"DePaul is grateful to our state partners for assisting us in increasing our ability to provide long-term or permanent housing where residents can access the support services they require to live successfully," said DePaul President Mark Fuller. "We look forward to changing even more lives for individuals in Erie County and across New York State by offering housing stability for the most vulnerable populations."

Also, 28 apartments are handicapped-accessible, while 45 have hearing and vision accessibility.

DePaul proceeds with expansion of Old Union Road facilities

DePaul proceeds with expansion of Old Union Road facilities

A Rochester-based social services nonprofit that specializes in helping seniors, people with mental illness or addictions and people with developmental disabilities is moving forward with plans to expand an existing adult-care facility in Cheektowaga with 95 new units. DePaul Developmental Services, through its Living Opportunities of DePaul, is building two three-story apartment buildings on Old Union Road with 40

Each of the sustainably designed buildings features a community room with a kitchen, resident lounges with computer access, laundry rooms on every floor and storage areas within each apartment. There are also meeting rooms in each building to handle the tenant support services. Besides acting as developer, DePaul will also be providing the services for tenants.

"The coronavirus pandemic created unprecedented challenges for New Yorkers already struggling with housing insecurity," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release announcing the project completion. "Providing individuals and families with a safe and secure home is transformative and benefits the entire community."

The project was financed with $19.2 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, $9.7 million in equity from federal low-income housing tax credits, nearly $12.8 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and $13 million in construction financing from OMH. That agency also provided a $120,000 project development grant, as well as $300,000 in annual support services funding.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Agency also provided $86,000 for the project, which complies with Energy Star standards.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Two more Buffalo Starbucks stores are working to start unions

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

DePaul cancels Niagara Falls housing project in face of public opposition
Local News

DePaul cancels Niagara Falls housing project in face of public opposition

  • Updated

Public opposition has sunk a proposed $15.5 million apartment project in Niagara Falls’ North End section. DePaul Properties’ engineer sent a one-sentence email to the city planning office Tuesday, withdrawing the project. “This email is to let you know that DePaul is withdrawing their application for this project from the planning board agenda,” wrote Joe Gibbons of Parrone Engineering.

Niagara Falls Council seeks to block DePaul apartment project
Local News

Niagara Falls Council seeks to block DePaul apartment project

  • Updated

Citing heavy neighborhood opposition, the Niagara Falls City Council on Tuesday proposed a one-year moratorium on public housing projects in the city’s North End. Chairman Andrew P. Touma said a public hearing and vote on the moratorium are set for Nov. 13. He said a moratorium is the Council’s only way of blocking DePaul Properties’ 80-unit apartment building at Bloneva

North End apartment project in Niagara Falls draws opposition
Local News

North End apartment project in Niagara Falls draws opposition

  • Updated

Tuesday’s Niagara Falls City Council agenda includes a resolution opposing DePaul Properties’ $15.5 million plan for a two-story, 80-unit apartment building at Bloneva Bond Street and Garden Avenue in the city’s North End. The city Planning Board on Wednesday tabled the project until Nov. 6 after about 10 speakers opposed it, said Thomas J. DeSantis, acting planning and economic

$15.5 million Niagara Falls apartment project proposed
Business Local

$15.5 million Niagara Falls apartment project proposed

  • Updated

A $15.5 million proposal calls for building an apartment building on a vacant lot in Niagara Falls to house senior citizens, the working poor and patients receiving mental health services. The 9-acre site also would include a community vegetable growing operation and a weekly farmers’ market, according to DePaul Properties, the Rochester-based organization that has become one of New York

+2
Supportive housing facility opens in Perry
Business Local

Supportive housing facility opens in Perry

  • Updated

DePaul Properties, a Rochester-based social-services agency, has completed its $17 million redevelopment of a former clothing manufacturing facility into 48 affordable housing apartments in Wyoming County. The nonprofit formally opened its new Knitting Mill Apartments in the Village of Perry this week, with more than half of the units reserved for individuals eligible for supportive services and job training

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News