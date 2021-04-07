Apartments, single-family homes planned near UB North Campus

Just three months after paying nearly $10 million to buy the Creekview Court Apartments near University at Buffalo's North Campus, contractor-turned-developer Paul Bliss is ready to expand it.

Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction Co., acquired the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center from Benchmark Group for $9.68 million.

The hotel had opened as the University Inn and Conference Center in 1992 in a former office building, and it later became a Ramada. But increasing competition and a difficult business climate prompted the former owner to close it in 2016 and sell it to Benchmark, which converted it into furnished apartments.

Located at 2402 North Forest Road, the complex now consists of 120 one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in rent from $900 to $1,200 per month. And the complex is about 90% occupied.

Bliss now wants to add 25 apartments by renovating the former banquet hall and a half-dozen meeting rooms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But he also wants to build another 72 units in a new four-story structure on the southeast side of the parking lot. He wants to create 48 two-bedroom and 24 one-bedroom units in the new building.