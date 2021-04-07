 Skip to main content
Apartments, single-family homes planned near UB North Campus
Apartments, single-family homes planned near UB North Campus

Creekview Court Apartments

The Creekview Court Apartments, in the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center on North Forest Road in Amherst, near University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Just three months after paying nearly $10 million to buy the Creekview Court Apartments near University at Buffalo's North Campus, contractor-turned-developer Paul Bliss is ready to expand it.

Bliss, owner of Bliss Construction Co., acquired the former Ramada Inn and Conference Center from Benchmark Group for $9.68 million.

The hotel had opened as the University Inn and Conference Center in 1992 in a former office building, and it later became a Ramada. But increasing competition and a difficult business climate prompted the former owner to close it in 2016 and sell it to Benchmark, which converted it into furnished apartments.

Located at 2402 North Forest Road, the complex now consists of 120 one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in rent from $900 to $1,200 per month. And the complex is about 90% occupied.

Bliss now wants to add 25 apartments by renovating the former banquet hall and a half-dozen meeting rooms.

This is a rendering of one of the two, three-story apartment buildings now under construction at 491 John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst.

But he also wants to build another 72 units in a new four-story structure on the southeast side of the parking lot. He wants to create 48 two-bedroom and 24 one-bedroom units in the new building.

The property – which abuts Ellicott Creek on the southwest side – is zoned both "new community district" and "office business district." So Bliss – through his 2402 North Forest Road LLC – is asking the Amherst Planning Board to rezone 1.53 acres to allow the project.

Bliss, through his MEL Investors LLC, also wants the Planning Board to approve a preliminary plan for a 13-lot subdivision at 4774 and 4780 Sheridan Drive. The L-shaped property juts out from the north side of Sheridan, between Fleetwood Terrace and Jordan Road. It currently consists of a landscape nursery – Gleason Nursery – and two single-family homes that would be demolished.

The project, on 5 acres, would include 12 single-family homes and one lot for stormwater management. It also would include a new public road off Sheridan that ends in a cul de sac, according to engineering plans by Carmina Wood Morris PC. If approved, construction would begin by October and finish in October 2022.

MEL Investors noted that the project is consistent with the recommended land use under the town's Comprehensive Plan. A similar project had been proposed three years ago by Morgan Homes of Western New York.

The Planning Board will also review the proposed Aspen Heights student-housing project at Muir Woods, as well as a request by Acquest Development to rezone 5.7 acres of land at 2190 Wehrle Drive from residential to open business.

