A year and a half after nonprofit People Inc. opened a pair of large affordable housing apartment buildings on Jefferson Avenue with an enormous waitlist, another developer wants to try to duplicate the success with a smaller project across the street.

Cory Haqq's Urban Equity Management Group is proposing to build a four-story building at 1135-1153 Jefferson and 366 Dodge St., dubbed Harper Apartments, with 33 new residential units. The Green Code limits the height to three stories and 44 feet in that area, so Haqq's company – through its 1137 Jefferson Buffalo LLC affiliate – is seeking a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals next week for the higher height of 49 feet.

Plans by Anpra Architecture Pllc, Kideney Architects PC and Tredo Engineers call for 12,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments on the upper three floors. The apartments are expected to include both subsidized affordable units as well as some with market rates, said Anpra architect Anne Perry.

The building would front on Jefferson in the middle of the block. The facade would include masonry and vertical design elements, along with recessed balconies. The 0.78-acre site – currently a grassy vacant lot – would include 37 surface parking spaces in back, accessible through a driveway going underneath one end of the building.

Besides the height, Haqq – who is also a commercial real estate broker – is also asking for variances for a shorter ground-floor height of 12 feet instead of 15 feet, a lower window-sill height, and a wider lot width than allowed by the Green Code. The ZBA will review the application on March 15.

Haqq did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

In their variance application, Haqq and Perry argue that adding the fourth floor "will allow construction of an economically feasible number of housing units," and say there's no other way to achieve that goal. They also assert that the variances would not be "detrimental" to the character of the neighborhood or adjacent properties, despite acknowledging an increase in traffic and asking for a reduction in the number of parking spaces.

"The difficulty is created by the need to meet certain economic goals," they wrote. "The project is not possible without meeting these economic goals, such as the desired number of residential units."

Haqq's property is across the street from the Jefferson Avenue Apartments that People Inc. opened in summer 2021, with 89 units for seniors and those with disabilities, and a waiting list of over 400 people at the time.

That $31 million complex at 1140 and 1160 Jefferson - co-developed with Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and CSS Construction – features two three-story buildings north of Masten Park, with 71 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments aimed at those earning less than 50%, 60% and 90% of the area median income. Sixteen of the units are reserved for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, with the nonprofit agency providing services.