Apartments, commercial space planned for two new Clarence buildings

Clarence developers Paul and Jim Stephen are bringing twin mixed-use projects to the Main Street corridor in their hometown with 12 new apartments and two storefronts.

Stephen Development is proposing a pair of 9,100-square-foot buildings at 9740 and 9745 Main, across from Clarence High School and near the Spaulding Lake development.

Under plans by Sutton Architecture and Metzger Civil Engineering, each of the two-story buildings would have 3,390 square feet of commercial space – broken into two storefronts – and one apartment on the first floor, with another five residential units upstairs. The one-bedroom apartments range in size from 722 to 940 square feet, and four have mezzanine lofts.

The projects will also include 34 parking spaces each on just under an acre of land apiece.

The projects will undergo conceptual review by the Clarence Planning Board on June 30.

