Apartments by Bennett High scrapped in favor of pricey homes

A plan by a local real estate agent to build a new 12-unit apartment building in Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood on a pair of vacant lots across from Bennett High School has radically changed direction after residents voiced their opposition to the plan because it wouldn't conform with the single-family neighborhood and its deed restrictions.
Nicholas Giambra – son of former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra – is now looking at building a pair of high-end single-family homes on the Main Street site that could fetch as much as $1.2 million.
Giambra – who leads a real estate team at Keller Williams Northtown Buffalo – wanted to put up a three-story apartment building at 2866 and 2868 Main St., using property that was formerly held by the regional land bank and targeted for redevelopment.
Plans by architect William T. Hovey of LaBella Associates had called for four two-bedroom apartments per floor, along with 25 spaces of indoor basement parking and tenant storage. The apartments would have ranged from 1,463 to 1,480 square feet in size, each with two bathrooms.
But the surrounding neighborhood had other – and much stronger – ideas. Currently an empty dirt-and-grass lot totaling 0.44 acres of land, the rectangular properties are deed-restricted as part of the historic neighborhood. And residents want to keep it that way.
So when Giambra sought a pair of variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, the board tabled the request.
"It hit home how important it is to conform to the deed restrictions, and to abide by the same restrictions that most everyone in the neighborhood has abided by in the past many years," Giambra said Monday. "It is my intention to develop those lots into single-family homes that will meet the expectation of the neighborhood."
Giambra is still working out his new plans and potentially seeking a new or second architect for the project. He said he wants to "build something modern but traditional and lovely for the next buyers in the Central Park neighborhood."
"It's a unique opportunity to provide the type of housing to the more luxury side of the market, in a traditional neighborhood," he said, citing brick and stone as materials to be used.
By right, he said, he could build two houses that he hopes would face Woodbridge rather than Main, with one of them priced at about $600,000 and the other twice as much. He'd like to build a third, but would need the community association's support to do so.
"Regardless of the type of development, it's more about making sure the deal works for everybody," Giambra said. "It is not my intention to spend tons of money for what I believe would be the best use there. It's about making sure it works for all."
PUSH Buffalo training center changing
Also put off for further review is a proposed neighborhood workforce training center for PUSH Buffalo on Buffalo's West Side.
The nonprofit community activist and advocacy group wants to put up a new building at 298 Hampshire St., to serve as home for a new commercial vocational school.
Plans called for a one-story, 2,500-square-foot wood-framed structure and related site improvements on the 0.32-acre property – which extends to Arkansas Street. That would replace a small single-story garage on the site.
PUSH wanted four variances to allow construction of a smaller building and footprint on the site than normally permitted under the Green Code – which requires at least two stories – but with fewer windows and a longer solid wall. That would "unburden" it from having to construct and maintain unnecessary space, the group said.
"Basically, they don't want to build a building that is bigger than what they need," the application said.
At the same time, the design by architect Timothy M. Rider of Trautman Associates is the same height as neighboring buildings and will "fit in with the character of the neighborhood," the application continued. But, it said, the "dirt, noise and odor" that neighbors now experience will stop.
At the recommendation of ZBA members, PUSH and Trautman are redesigning the building to add a second floor and more windows, potentially removing the need for three of the four variances, while expanding the space slightly.
The project also requires site plan approval before work by Rodriguez Construction can begin.
Halal market advances
The ZBA also approved two variances related to parking and main entrance for Mohammed Gazi and Anjuman Ara to more than double the size of their Zubaidah Halal Market at 59, 61 and 67 Walden Ave.
At 2,448 square feet, the 10-year-old store doesn't have enough interior space for "functional aisles" or "multiple check-out cashiers," according to its application by architect Tommaso Briatico. Nor is there room for storage.
The owners want to address those shortcomings with a 3,959-square-foot addition on vacant lots to the south, while also adding a five-car parking lot and space for a butcher shop and receiving area. They also plan to expand the store's offerings.
"The Zubaidah Halal Market has grown into a viable local business that needs to expand to better serve their clients with fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, fish and a variety of ethnic specialties," Briatico wrote in the application.