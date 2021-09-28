Apartments by Bennett High scrapped in favor of pricey homes

So when Giambra sought a pair of variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, the board tabled the request.

"It hit home how important it is to conform to the deed restrictions, and to abide by the same restrictions that most everyone in the neighborhood has abided by in the past many years," Giambra said Monday. "It is my intention to develop those lots into single-family homes that will meet the expectation of the neighborhood."

Giambra is still working out his new plans and potentially seeking a new or second architect for the project. He said he wants to "build something modern but traditional and lovely for the next buyers in the Central Park neighborhood."

"It's a unique opportunity to provide the type of housing to the more luxury side of the market, in a traditional neighborhood," he said, citing brick and stone as materials to be used.

By right, he said, he could build two houses that he hopes would face Woodbridge rather than Main, with one of them priced at about $600,000 and the other twice as much. He'd like to build a third, but would need the community association's support to do so.