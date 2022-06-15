Apartments at the Lyceum project slated to start soon

Community Services for Every1 is getting ready to start work on its Apartments at the Lyceum project on Swinburne Street within the next two months after more than 2½ years of planning and preparation.

Working with Edgemere Development, the nonprofit agency plans to convert the long-underused school building at St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church into 37 affordable apartments.

The $18 million project, which started after the church in 2019 sought a buyer to purchase and reuse the facility, would include 26 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units in the three-story building in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The project has been approved by the city and received necessary zoning variances. Architect Wendy Ferrie from Carmina Wood Design said Monday that the development team has finalized its financing – which includes state and federal historic tax credits, HOME funds from the city, 9% low-income housing tax credits from the state, and the support from the state's Homeless Housing Assistance Program.

The developers are now seeking to separate the church at 101 Swinburne from the Lyceum building, whose address will be 97 Swinburne, while also combining the Lyceum with 10 adjacent vacant properties that they are purchasing from the city for green space, parking, a playground and other amenities.

