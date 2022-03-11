Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

There's a whole new neighborhood taking shape along the river in Buffalo – in an area once known for its industrial glory and its more recent decay.

The latest part of that transformation is set to turn a hulking grain silo complex along the river, off Ohio Street, into apartments on property that until recently has been used mostly for seasonal kayak rentals, an occasional flea market, and periodic art projects and events.

Silo City consists of a series of grain mills, storage bins, mills and malt houses that date from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and line the Buffalo River on a peninsula just across the water from the Old First Ward. They have sat largely vacant and unused, but Generation Development Group is taking aim at the first two clusters, know as the American and Perot facilities.

The effort is focused on the giant warehouses right now, not the grain elevators themselves, which may be redeveloped later, although not necessarily into apartments. But the project will bring more residents to a budding neighborhood that, until a few years ago, was mostly vacant land or former industrial sites just south of downtown.

It is part of newfound attention to the Ohio Street corridor, where the Buffalo River has been dredged and the street has been rebuilt.

New apartments, a distillery, a brewery, restaurants and other forms of recreation have increased a sense of activity that has been building for years. On Chicago Street, for example, an old industrial complex houses Resurgence Brewing Co. and Central Rock Gym. Savarino Cos. turned the decaying Great Lakes Fiber property into apartments.

Across the river on Ganson Street, Earl Ketry's RiverWorks - complete with a new Ferris wheel and zipline - continues to expand as it attracts crowds of diners, music enthusiasts, amateur sports fans and boaters. Wonder Coffeehouse now sits next door.

"A lot of things are happening in that neighborhood and it’s great to see," said developer Samuel Savarino.

A 'unique project' aims to remake Silo City

The newest venture pushes further toward the Outer Harbor and its legacy of heavier industry. And it's starting with one of the city's best-known locales – Silo City.

Generation Development and longtime Silo City owner Rick Smith are redeveloping two of the enormous warehouse structures in the historic industrial and shipping area into places to live and work..

The effort is kicking off with the American Mill facility, which will become home to more than 167 apartments and a large coworking center. But the team is also eyeing a second project at the Perot Malting complex next door.

The dual projects – totaling more than $115 million in investment – along with other future ventures could bring upward of 400 residential units to the zone that juts off from Ohio.

It won't be easy, though. Converting old industrial sites into modern apartments is a costly and challenging process. Doing it with grain silos is even more daunting.

"It is definitely a unique project, and it’s a precedent-setting project, in terms of giving other developers confidence to take on these kinds of mammoth projects," said Giona Paolercio, partner and executive vice president with Colby Development, which is spearheading the effort locally on behalf of Miami-based Generation.

"Most people in the development community would shy away from something like this, just because there are unknowns," Paolercio said. "It’s a daring feat."

Shared spaces and a culture of 'commingling'

Built in 1906 and located on 6 acres, the American Mill & Warehouse complex at 139 Buffalo River was used as a storage facility and for research and development by the American Malting Co. It includes a five-story malt house and an eight-story flour mill section, with a connector tower between them. The silos are separate.

In the first phase now underway, Generation – led by managing principals Marvin Wilmoth and Anthony Ceroy – plans to turn the first floor of the complex into about 40,000 square feet of commercial space, anchored on one end by a business incubator and coworking area.

"That's the heart and soul of the owners," Paolercio said. "They want to have shared spaces and create that culture of commingling and supporting each other, for business growth and education."

The other end of the complex would have commercial space for three tenants, tentatively an art gallery, photography studio or filming studio. There would also be a wellness and fitness center, with rooms for yoga or spin classes.

The upper floors would contain a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, including two loft apartments. The top floor, which has 20-foot ceilings, would have 13 loft apartments with premium views, each with the bedrooms up a flight of stairs from the living space. Enormous windows overlook the river and silos. Some apartments also have transom windows to get extra light into bedrooms.

"The views around the building, regardless of where you are, are amazing," Paolercio said.

Silos could be remade 'down the road'

The apartments will have exposed ceilings and brick, while the century-old spindles and wheels from the old machinery will still hang from above, their bumpy patina sealed for protection after workers cleaned off the scale and rust.

An original train bay with a boxcar could be used as a photographer's darkroom or a hydroponic garden. A historic elevator that consists of a platform and pulley will be preserved for posterity, though it no longer works.

Apartment tenants would enter the building through the former train bay, where railcars used to come into the complex to pick up grain or other products. That bay – which is set back from the street and cuts into part of the complex – will be enclosed with glass, with an internal ramp and stairs leading to a vestibule, front lobby and main office.

Outside, Paolercio said the plan is to restore the original red and tan brick facades of the five-story and eight-story structures, respectively, while swapping out the windows with historic replicas. Workers also uncovered and will preserve the American Malting Co. signage on the upper facade, facing the river.

Plans also call for a plaza between the buildings for recreational or other use, as well as a patio between the far end of the building and the river.

"The idea is to promote pedestrian circulation around the structure, to the river, so there will be pathways," Paolercio said. "It'll be accessible to all."

For now, the silos themselves are being left alone, but that could change. Each usually has a "headhouse" at the top, the milling floors that contained the hoppers, and the rectangular work buildings with conveyor belts and other machinery. "That's down the road. It'll be a potential," Paolercio said. "They're getting the entire facility listed on the National Register, so it includes those buildings."

