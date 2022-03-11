Related to this story

Planning Board OKs plan for apartments, art studios at Silo City
Local News

Planning Board OKs plan for apartments, art studios at Silo City

  • Updated

Generation Development Group received the green light from the Buffalo Planning Board Monday to convert a former malthouse at Silo City into 158 apartments and nearly 40,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The $70 million project by the Miami-based firm – in conjunction with Silo City owner Rick Smith – calls for renovating the vacant American Malting Company

Silo City developers seek adaptive reuse permit
Local News

Silo City developers seek adaptive reuse permit

  • Updated

The developers behind a proposed redevelopment of the Silo City complex into apartments and an arts colony are seeking an adaptive reuse permit from the Buffalo Common Council to allow a residential use in a zoning area that doesn’t currently allow it. Miami-based Generation Development Group, along with Silo City owner Rick Smith, wants to convert the peninsula of