Anovion to make Sanborn its R&D hub

Anovion Battery Materials plans to make its Sanborn location its research and development hub, after securing a $117 million grant from the federal government.

Chicago-based Anovion, which produces materials for batteries, hasn't yet determined how much of the grant it will direct to the Sanborn site. The company also has a location in West Virginia and plans to build a plant in the Southeast.

But Anovion plans to add jobs and increase output of synthetic graphite at its Niagara County location, and consolidate its R&D activities there, said Eric Stopka, the CEO.

"We envision Sanborn becoming the Anovion center of excellence, where will be doing all of our new product development," he said. That site will also work on improving processes for making graphite.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $2.8 billion in grants from the bipartisan infrastructure law to bolster manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and domestic mineral production.

"The biggest growth that we're seeing in the industry today is certainly on the electric vehicle side," Stopka said. "And that's what's stimulating all the investment that is being provided by the government."

Lithium ion batteries are also used in applications including energy storage, the defense industry and medical devices.

There were nearly 200 applicants for the federal funding; 21 grants were awarded to 20 recipients. Anovion's plans call for investing $294 million alongside its $117 million grant, representing a company investment of about $2.50 for each $1 of the grant.

Anovion is co-located at Pyrotek's site on Cory Drive in Sanborn. The company has 45 employees there, including some Pyrotek employees who perform contract work for Anovion.

Anovion was launched in March, created by a combination of assets from Amsted Graphite Materials and the acquisition of Pyrotek's battery materials division.

Anovion is evaluating increasing the size of the Sanborn facility, as well as production volumes, leading to an unspecified number of new jobs.

"But it will be substantial in terms of the current population, we believe," Stopka said.

Upgrades at the Sanborn site will include installing a laboratory capable of making battery cells for testing purposes.

Meanwhile, Anovion is preparing to build a large-scale graphite production facility in the Southeast. The Energy Department's project summary says the facility will be in Northern Alabama.

"The Southeast has actually become the epicenter of most electric vehicle related production today," Stopka said. "Most automakers are setting up their new platform facilities there. They're setting up their cell making capabilities in the Southeast, as well. So it just makes a lot of sense for them to be looking for people that are geographically located in that region, as well."

Winning the grant helps the newly formed company build credibility with customers, Stopka said.

"It's an extremely high mark for the company at such an early stage in the game," he said. "But I think it demonstrates the government's belief that we've put together the right team that can actually execute. The government is very interested in investing in projects that they have a higher degree of certainty of going to be successful."