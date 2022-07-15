Another new face at Kaleida Health as Buffalo General names its next president

Kaleida Health's flagship hospital has found its next leader.

Beth Hughes has been named president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo after a national search, Kaleida announced Friday. Hughes will start Oct. 3.

Hughes most recently served as president of MercyOne's Western Iowa region, where she provided strategic, operational and financial direction for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, three critical-access hospitals, a primary care network and specialty clinics, among other facilities. MercyOne, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is a $3 billion health system that operates 18 hospitals and 23 affiliated facilities while employing more than 18,000 employees.

"Beth is a proven health care leader with a history of driving cultural and operational change in hospitals and health systems," new Kaleida Health President and CEO Don Boyd said in a statement.

"She brings a wealth of leadership experience in many different areas of health care, including service line leadership, physician services, ambulatory care, and operations," Boyd said. "Her focus on growth, transparency, inclusivity and team building will help BGMC/GVI continue to grow and evolve in the ever-changing healthcare landscape."

Kaleida kicked off a search for its next Buffalo General president after Christopher Lane in mid-January announced he was leaving the post to become president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center, a health system in Arlington, Va. Lane remained at the helm of Buffalo General until mid-March, when retired Kaleida executive Cheryl Klass came back to serve as the interim president of Buffalo General/Gates Vascular on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Kaleida said Klass has committed to staying for a period of time to work with Hughes and to ensure a smooth transition.

While Kaleida did not provide Hughes' age or where she grew up, the health system noted that she spent the early part of her career as administrator of the cardiac program at Millard Fillmore Hospitals before it became part of Kaleida.

Hughes holds a bachelor's degree in music from Northwestern University and a master of health administration from Xavier University.

For Kaleida, the hiring of Hughes is just the latest move in its rapidly changing executive ranks.

