Another Morgan case, another cellphone controversy

Defense attorneys said prosecutors never previously revealed either the cellphone's existence nor the affidavit filed in support of that original warrant. Both should have been disclosed under discovery in the first criminal case, they said. And they concluded that the failure to do so and the government's "blatant misrepresentations to the court" mirrors prosecutors' prior problems that led to the original case being dismissed.

The government, for its part, claims it never considered Besant's cellphone to be part of the evidence it needed to disclose, and it's only now doing so out of extra caution to make sure it complies fully with the requirements. Hence, the 5.6 million documents that have been disclosed this time, a 50% increase over the 3.8 million files provided to the defendants last time.

Last time, during the first prosecution of Morgan that began three years ago, Morgan and his attorneys demanded the return of the developer's phone, saying prosecutors had possessed it since the FBI raided Morgan's offices in May 2018, but hadn't done anything with it. And they claimed Morgan's privacy and property interests in the phone outweighed the prosecutors' needs.