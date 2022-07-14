Another health system CEO retirement: Bertrand Chaffee leader retiring after 14-year run

Nils Gunnersen, the longtime CEO of Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville and Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, is retiring at the end of 2022.

The hospital's board of directors has formed a committee to find its next leader and is "committed to a transition" by the end of the year, board President Gary Eppolito said in a statement Thursday.

"Nils has served as CEO of Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home since December 2008 and has provided visionary leadership to our campus throughout his tenure," Eppolito said. "His guidance has not only preserved but has grown services and certainly fulfilled our organizational mission of Keeping Healthcare Local."

Gunnersen joined Bertrand Chaffee as part of a management services contract between the hospital and Catholic Health System. Catholic Health spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh said the health system and Bertrand Chaffee also had an affiliation agreement, which ended June 1. Before going to Bertrand Chaffee, Gunnersen had been at Catholic Health since 1999.

During Gunnersen's tenure at Bertrand Chaffee, the hospital created BCH Primary Care, BCH Heart Center and BCH Surgical Centers, while also modernizing its imaging department and bolstering partnerships with Keystone Healthcare and Mercy Flight. He also played a key role in the completion of the Bertrand Chaffee Health Center, the recruitment of providers to the primary care center and the establishment of the Bertrand Chaffee Orthopaedic Surgery Center.

"We will miss Nils' experience as a health leader, we will miss his thoughtful leadership, but we will especially miss the great sense of humor he shared with us, even during unprecedented and stressful times for the health care industry," said Johanna Healy, chair of the board's Strategic Planning Committee.

In 2020, according to its latest annual report with the IRS, Bertrand Chaffee recorded net income of $5.5 million on about $25.7 million in revenue – a rare Western New York hospital to post a profit during the pandemic's first year.

The 24-bed hospital serves residents of southern Erie, Wyoming and northern Cattaraugus counties, seeing roughly 78,000 patient visits annually.

"It has been my pleasure to serve Springville and the surrounding communities over the last 14 years," Gunnersen said. "I am proud of what we, as a team, have accomplished together to strengthen local healthcare services."

In the larger Western New York health care scene, Gunnersen's retirement is just the latest leadership shakeup.

Most recently, Kaleida Health late Tuesday announced the sudden retirement of CEO Bob Nesselbush, who was replaced immediately by Don Boyd, the system's president and chief operating officer.

In early May, Upper Allegheny Health System, which is under Kaleida's umbrella, named Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jill Owens as its interim president.

And Wyoming County Community Health System's new CEO David A. Kobis started in the role May 31.