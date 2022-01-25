Another broadband provider is coming to parts of the Buffalo Niagara region

A second Rochester-based provider of fiber-optic broadband services is coming into Western New York, bringing high-speed Internet services first to the Village of Depew before expanding outward into Cheektowaga and beyond.
GoNetspeed said it plans to spend $50 million on the new project to expand its fiber-to-the-premise service, laying over 300 miles of new fiber lines to connect thousands of new customers.
The goal is a new network that could level the economic development playing field by offering super-fast speeds to poorer cities and rural towns that currently suffer from a distinct connectivity disadvantage.
The company said it has also signed a lease for office space in Cheektowaga, where it expects to hire as many as 65 people over the next three years.
“We welcome GoNetspeed and appreciate the benefits they are bringing to Cheektowaga,” said Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski. “This network of the future will help foster additional growth and economic development for the area.”
GoNetspeed is the second broadband provider to come into town from Rochester, after Greenlight Networks – backed by former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano. The company said fiber-optic connections are considered faster, more stable and more equal for both uploading and downloading than what is available through cable or DSL.
The company on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment by its owner, Tom Golisano, in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, as well as possibly some other regions, as the firm seeks to spread across upstate New
That’s significant because the arrival of more alternative providers helps address the longstanding complaint by consumers and public officials about inadequate Internet connectivity in many areas of the region, especially after the work-from-home and learn-from-home experiences during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever, and having a choice in providers is even more important,” GoNetspeed President and CEO Richard Clark said in a statement.
GoNetspeed said it will offer speeds of 150 and 500 megabytes per second, as well as an even faster Gigabit service that “will top the ticket of residential offerings.” It will also customize speeds for businesses beyond that, if customers need it.
GoNetspeed is now seeking permission to connect its wires to existing utility poles owned by other companies, and hopes to start building out its network in April, with service becoming available in Depew later this year, spokesman Trevor Jones said.
The company has already mapped out its construction plans, so consumers can check for availability in their area and sign up for “priority installation” at https://ny.gonetspeed.com/buffalo.
A precious few Buffalonians on the West Side and Elmwood Village can now preorder high-speed fiber optic broadband through Rochester-based Greenlight Networks and can expect live service by the end of summer.
Jones said the company selects its new markets by looking at areas without fiber-optic service, with a dense population, where it can easily get connectivity.
“Those are all factors that go into our decision,” he said, adding that “we thought the conditions were quite favorable” here.
The project will be constructed in phases, with new service added as soon as work is complete in each area, starting with a “significant portion” of the village, Jones said. Other villages and hamlets are also under consideration, he added.
GoNetspeed, which is owned by private-equity firm Oak Hill Capital, was formed last year after Oak Hill combined five separate broadband provider and construction firms based in New York, Maine and Alabama. All five sought to build fiber networks.
Those include the former GoNetspeed in Rochester (the merged entity adopted the same name), as well as Upstate Fiber Networks of Phelps, N.Y., and contractor Lantek, based in the Rochester suburb of Victor. The other two were Alabama-based Otelco and Icon Connections of Maine.
The combined company now operates in eight states – New York, Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Missouri, Massachusetts, West Virginia and Vermont – with 470 employees. It includes legacy telephone company and DSL networks in some markets, including parts of Upstate New York, but its focus is on new fiber-optic service, including in the Finger Lakes region last year.