Another broadband provider is coming to parts of the Buffalo Niagara region

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever, and having a choice in providers is even more important,” GoNetspeed President and CEO Richard Clark said in a statement.

GoNetspeed said it will offer speeds of 150 and 500 megabytes per second, as well as an even faster Gigabit service that “will top the ticket of residential offerings.” It will also customize speeds for businesses beyond that, if customers need it.

GoNetspeed is now seeking permission to connect its wires to existing utility poles owned by other companies, and hopes to start building out its network in April, with service becoming available in Depew later this year, spokesman Trevor Jones said.

The company has already mapped out its construction plans, so consumers can check for availability in their area and sign up for “priority installation” at https://ny.gonetspeed.com/buffalo.

Jones said the company selects its new markets by looking at areas without fiber-optic service, with a dense population, where it can easily get connectivity.

“Those are all factors that go into our decision,” he said, adding that “we thought the conditions were quite favorable” here.