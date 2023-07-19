Anonymity may be great for a developer with a controversial project, but it isn't popular with neighbors – or the Buffalo Planning Board.

A proposal to construct 26 townhomes on the last remaining swath of greenspace in the Waterfront Village was already facing criticism from neighbors over the loss of parking and space to dump snow at the far end of Lakefront Boulevard.

But neighbors also pointed out that they don't even know who is behind the project, as the developer has refused to be identified, speaking only through an architect.

"Can you answer them about who is developing the project and their track record," asked Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz.

"No. My client wishes to stay anonymous until the closing takes place," responded Matthew Moscati, of TRM Architects.

"That poses a problem for me," Schwartz continued. "I am in favor of this development, but dealing with someone who wishes to remain anonymous does not give me confidence. The lack of transparency is a concern."

An entity called Nemo Development wants to add 26 attached single-family townhomes in six three-story brick clusters, using a 1.3-acre strip of vacant land at 367 Lakefront.

Located within the Lakefront Commons area, it’s one of the last available sites within the residential development near Erie Basin Marina. Developed in the late 1980s, Lakefront Commons currently consists of 52 townhomes with identical red-brick exteriors.

Nemo is registered to Barbara and Miro Staroba, who have long wanted to build a set of townhouses on the land they purchased in 2007, across the street from two condos they owned. But their first effort was blocked by a lawsuit in 2011, while a subsequent effort four years ago fell through during the pandemic. Moscati's comment on Monday implies that someone else is buying either the site or Nemo.

"It is natural for residents who have had this for 20 years to be grateful for it," said neighbor Leila Mezaber. "But the underlying issue is that there is a lack of transparency for even sharing plans."

Nearby homeowners – who already have two-car garages and driveways wide enough for two cars – have been using the 500-foot vacant strip of greenspace on the north side of Lakefront for supplemental curb parking for decades, while the city has piled snow on the empty site. And they complained that the project will deny them those benefits, while posing risks for snowplows, ambulances or other vehicles getting stuck.

"If the development goes through, we’d lose our parking spaces, especially during holiday time, or when we have contractors," said neighbor Peter Lisichenko. "We’ll lose all capacity for snow removal. We don’t want to see the greenspace go away."

Moscati said he met with neighbors last week for a "back-and-forth exchange" that was "well-attended," but made no headway in resolving concerns.

Board members seemed willing to dismiss those issues, especially on parking. "Those of you who live down there have a luxury that very few homes in the city have, given both the garages and the depth of your driveways," Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz said.

But they also chided the unnamed developer. "I’m reluctant to move ahead on approval with someone who does not wish to be identified," Schwartz said.

"Having the developer here is important," agreed Martha Lamparelli. "I’m not comfortable with not having any interaction with the neighbors to look at how to solve it. There are some modifications that can be made. Everyone has to give."

Moscati, however, rejected the criticism.

"For people to think they have a right to curbside parking on undeveloped land that they don’t pay taxes for or have any rights to, I find that unreasonable," he said. For the neighbors to claim a right or inconvenience to no longer having the ability to manage the snow onto someone else’s property, again, I find that unreasonable," he said.