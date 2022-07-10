Angola mulls becoming second local village to lift open container law

Stroll down Main Street in East Aurora, and you might see something you won't see anywhere else in the Buffalo Niagara region: Someone walking down the sidewalk with an open alcoholic beverage.

While most New York communities have open container laws that bar people from drinking in public places, East Aurora has never prohibited it.

And now, another Western New York community – Angola – is considering a change that would allow public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The idea is to create more activity in downtown districts by allowing people to go from one place to another, drink in hand. Supporters say it will make those areas more vibrant and attract more people, which is good for bars and restaurants and could encourage even more to open.

East Aurora's experience indicates that it's not a game changer.

With all of the walkable events and street fairs that go on in East Aurora, Gary Grote, executive director of the Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce, said the lift on the open container law is a positive for the village.

However, it's certainly not East Aurora's main attraction. Grote said he doesn't believe people come to East Aurora just so they can drink on the streets of the village.

“It’s a nice thing – a nice little perk – as long as people are responsible with it,” said Grote, who’s had one municipality – not Angola – recently call him to ask about it. “It’s all in the approach you take with it … I can see how others think it may be another way to attract people.”

John Cimperman, founder of 42 North Brewing Co. in East Aurora, considers it more of a novelty than an economic driver, noting that it's the quality of the businesses, attractions and village leadership that are the catalysts behind bringing people to East Aurora.

He said he and his wife were just recently eating dinner at a local establishment during a busy night in the village and he didn't see one passerby with an alcoholic beverage in hand.

"I have never met a visitor that came here because of it," said the owner of the brewery celebrating seven years in business. "If any community in Western New York thinks it is going to be a magic pill to drive tourism, they're mistaken."

Angola has been going through somewhat of a resurgence of late with a handful of new business openings over the past few years filling many of the village's long-vacant Main Street storefronts.

Supporters of lifting the open container law in Angola believe it will help bring more attention to what’s going on in the village and as a result, increase foot traffic.

While New York prohibits the consumption of alcohol in automobiles, it has left it up to local municipalities to regulate their local streets and sidewalks.

“With all the new life in the village, we need to make some changes to keep up with the times,” Angola Trustee Valerie Stonitsch said. “I feel that lifting this law would allow our village business district to thrive … We’re just trying to make positive change in the village and every little bit helps.”

Angola Mayor Thomas Whelan said the board already lifts the open container ban for some summer events in the village. Each request is voted on by the board individually as they come up. He emphasized that the village has not made any decision on permanently lifting the open container law.

“I’m just going to say it’s a topic of discussion, because I don’t know where the board sits with it,” he said.

While Stonitsch said she believes a change to the law is supported by most business owners in the village, it is not backed by every local leader and organization.

Pam Wheeler, president of Rediscover Angola, is against people walking around the village with open alcoholic beverages because she said it could become an issue for public safety.

“When we hold events, there are set boundaries and security teams in place and making sure alcohol stays within those boundaries is key to everyone’s safety,” Wheeler said. “There’s no reason for people to wander outside event areas and around the village with open containers.”

From a law enforcement perspective, allowing people to consume alcohol on the streets of East Aurora has not had a major impact on foot traffic or crime in the village, Police Chief Shane Krieger said.

The only noticeable exception to that is during the well-attended annual East Aurora Music Festival each June. Krieger said not having an open container ban in place likely doubles attendance for that event with people coming specifically to tailgate with their own alcoholic beverages.

East Aurora is one of only about a dozen municipalities in the country where cracking open a beer or popping a bottle of wine in public won’t get you arrested. The village has never followed an open container ban since its formation in 1874.

In 2009, an East Aurora trustee contested the absence of an open container law and seven years later, a resident complained about it to the Village Board, and both times, village officials and law enforcement agreed that it wasn’t a significant problem and that those who caused a ruckus with public intoxication would have open containers with or without a law.

Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, as restaurants and bars were going through operation restrictions, Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo, leader of the Minority Caucus, introduced a resolution in support of local municipalities that wish to reconsider the open container law ban on public streets and sidewalks. The resolution never made it to the floor for discussion.

“I definitely think it is something that should be discussed and supported in municipalities if that’s what residents want,” said Lorigo, who represents East Aurora, where he believes lifting of the open container law has benefitted the village. “If people in Angola think it is a good idea, I absolutely support that.”

Stonitsch said she’s looked at the East Aurora model and gleaned some ideas from what that village has done, and now she’s ready to discuss if it’s a fit for the Angola community. She admitted, at this point, it is difficult to tell whether residents will get behind the change.

“I think it’s time to maybe just make a change to that law in the village and if it doesn’t work out, we can always change it back,” she said. “In the end, we want to do what’s best for our residents and our business district.”

Local leaders are encouraging residents to express their opinion, whatever it may be, on the matter. A public hearing was held Thursday.

“For so long, our village was so stagnant and that was because of the lack of involvement,” Wheeler said. “The only way to make progress is for people to have a voice in that.”