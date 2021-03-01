Anderson to retire as Highmark and HealthNow affiliation is completed

“I think what’s exciting and what we’ve found with other affiliations that we have done is, the opportunities are really quite expansive," she said.

Members will benefit from using Highmark's technology tools to navigate their health care needs, she said. "With this affiliation, we begin our path forward to enhance customer and clinician engagement, create better health outcomes, control costs and improve affordability for members in Western and Northeastern New York.”

And Highmark will carry on HealthNow's tradition of local community investment and sponsorship, Rice-Johnson said. "History will repeat itself. We have done that in each of our markets."

When HealthNow and Highmark agreed to combine last June, it ended the independence of the local company for the first time since the 1930s but preserved a locally managed mission-driven Blues plan.

Highmark is a $19 billion nonprofit that operates BlueCross and BlueShield plans in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, as well as diversified businesses nationwide. It serves 21.7 million people, including through its BCBS plans, and employs nearly 16,000.