Anderson to retire as Highmark and HealthNow affiliation is completed

HealthNow of New York and Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh have completed their affiliation, and David Anderson will retire as HealthNow's CEO at year's end.
The agreement was announced in June 2020 and took effect Monday. The organization will soon be rebranded Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Highmark BlueShield of Northeastern New York.
Anderson will retire at the end of 2021, after more than seven years in his leadership role.
"As the integration of our companies begins, I will plan my departure knowing that we’ve positioned this organization for tremendous success in the years ahead,” Anderson said.
While Anderson will remain CEO for the rest of the year, Michael Edbauer, HealthNow's executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer, will be named president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York. He will be responsible for all Western and Northeastern New York health plan activities.
The deal gives HealthNow – and its members, its customer groups, its brokers and its employees – a powerful parent and ally at a time when it's becoming far more difficult for smaller local plans to survive, given the significant investments they need to make in technology, products and services.
Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc., said HealthNow employees will have more career opportunities through the affiliation, by becoming part of a larger organization.
“I think what’s exciting and what we’ve found with other affiliations that we have done is, the opportunities are really quite expansive," she said.
Members will benefit from using Highmark's technology tools to navigate their health care needs, she said. "With this affiliation, we begin our path forward to enhance customer and clinician engagement, create better health outcomes, control costs and improve affordability for members in Western and Northeastern New York.”
And Highmark will carry on HealthNow's tradition of local community investment and sponsorship, Rice-Johnson said. "History will repeat itself. We have done that in each of our markets."
When HealthNow and Highmark agreed to combine last June, it ended the independence of the local company for the first time since the 1930s but preserved a locally managed mission-driven Blues plan.
Highmark is a $19 billion nonprofit that operates BlueCross and BlueShield plans in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, as well as diversified businesses nationwide. It serves 21.7 million people, including through its BCBS plans, and employs nearly 16,000.
State regulators last week gave the affiliation the green light. The approval required that almost no employees of HealthNow can be laid off for the next three years and that the two companies must spend at least $10 million to improve racial and health inequities in the Buffalo and Albany markets.